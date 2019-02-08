Calhoun Middle School celebrated the spelling skills of a select number of students by hosting their annual Spelling Bee on Thursday.
The students who participated in the spelling bee were Brandon Webb, Graycen Nudd, Lillie Hall, Ada Arwood, Olivia Greeson, Melanie Ramos, Elliot Stephens, Anisha Gupta, Allan Sanabria, Huong Do and Jevon Wallace.
All of the participants were selected based on a primary round which included all middle school students. Everyone was welcomed and then began what surely became a battle of the brains.
At the end of the seventh round, Lillie Hall finished in third place, leaving Graycen Nudd and Brandon Webb to an intense back and forth which lasted another 14 rounds.
The pronouncer, Andrew Miles, likened the intense competition to that of Ali and Frazier! After the 20th round, Webb gave new life to Nudd when he misspelled his first championship word, but would not make the same mistake with his second opportunity at a championship word in the 21st round of competition.
Congratulations to Brandon Webb for finishing in first place, Graycen Nudd for finishing as his alternate, and all others who participated!
A special thanks goes out to the parents, teachers and administration, which help make all of this possible. Calhoun Middle School is very thankful to be able to celebrate our students and their achievements in academics, arts and athletics alike!