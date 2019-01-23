Gordon County Schools' #GCS2ndMile Award for December was presented to a member of the student services team who is described as, “kind and deliberate with his actions when dealing with those in need.”
David Weaver, a counselor at Red Bud Middle School, was called Jan. 11 to the RBMS media center, where students joined Superintendent Susan Remillard, Student Services Director Mike Evelti and the administrative staff at RBMS, to surprise him with the announcement.
Weaver received many nominations from co-workers — both present and former. In the nominations, Weaver is repeatedly described as patient and compassionate.
Principal Amy Stewart described the work of Weaver as an asset to the entire student body.
“He has taken great initiative and has led numerous efforts to build a culture of career readiness at RBMS,” she said. “He also works to support character education and leadership development through coordination of the Red Bud Reps student ambassador program. He is a team player and always has a great attitude. He does a very good job balancing guidance and providing emotional support for his students.”
Weaver was also recognized by the Gordon County Board of Education at their regular monthly meeting on Jan. 14, where he was presented with a gift sponsored by Longhorn Steakhouse of Calhoun.