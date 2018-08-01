Weather Update from Gordon County EMA: Flash Flood Watch in effect until Friday morning

What Has Changed: We have extended the Flash Flood Watch through 8 a.m. Friday morning, Aug. 3, 2018. There are some indications that the watch may have to be extended into the day on Friday, especially for the northeast Georgia Mountains.
What: A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect. Deep tropical moisture continues to be funneled northward from the Gulf of Mexico. This weather pattern will continue through late Friday or early Saturday. A return to more normal "summertime" conditions is expected by the late weekend or early next week.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 1 through 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3.
(The Flash Flood Watch may have to be extended for the NE GA mountains for Friday.)
Where: Roughly along and north of Fort Benning to Monticello to Washington.
Rainfall Amounts: Additional rainfall amounts for today through Friday will range from 2" to 4" with locally higher amounts within the Flash Flood Watch area.
Impacts: Creeks and rivers could rise out of their banks. Flooding of low lying and flood prone areas likely.
Severe Weather Potential for Today: The SPC has placed most of the outlook area in a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms today. Even though the primary weather hazard will be flooding, a few thunderstorms could be strong, but an isolated severe thunderstorm is not out of the question. Any severe thunderstorm that develops will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts. As soils become more and more saturated, even sub-severe thunderstorms will have the potential to down trees.