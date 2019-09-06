“We got to get back to the drawing board.”
That is what Gordon Central head coach TJ Hamilton had to say in the aftermath of the Warriors’ 6-3 (0-3, 0-0) loss at the hands of Gilmer at home on Friday night. A poor offensive performance (114 total yards) and miscues on both sides of the ball were the story of the game once again for the Gordon Central. The home team was seeking its first win of the 2019 campaign and the first career win for Hamilton, but the Gilmer Bobcats (2-1, 0-0) foiled those plans.
“We are too good of a team not to be able to move the ball on offense and put the ball in the end zone point-blank,” Hamilton said. “We’re too good. That’s my fault. I am fixing to try to figure this thing out … We got to figure something out.”
The first half of the game was scoreless for most of the time because of a combination of above-average defensive play, a bunch of mistakes by both teams and a missed field goal by Gordon Central.
Finally, with 4:15 left in the first half, Gilmer quarterback Spenser Smith plunged into the end zone on a quarterback sneak from one yard out. The score culminated a solid 12-play, eight-minute drive by the run-heavy Gilmer offense.
The subsequent extra point was missed, and Gilmer was up 6-0 at that point. However, Gordon Central’s Edgar Ramirez hit a 17-yard field goal as time expired in the half to cut the lead to 6-3 heading into the break.
Both offenses were unable to find the end zone in the second half. However, one of the decisive moments of the game came with 6:09 left to play in regulation. Gordon Central’s Joshua Wilson recovered a Gilmer fumble and returned it to the 40-yard line of the Bobcats.
With their backs to the wall, the Gilmer defense was able to come up with a huge stop in their own territory and forced a turnover on downs from the Warriors. Despite this momentum-changing play, the stingy Warrior defense stood strong once again and was poised to give the ball back to their offense. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Gilmer was able to draw them offsides on fourth down and run out the clock from there.
Gordon Central is off next week before traveling to Pepperell the following Friday night at 7:30 p.m.