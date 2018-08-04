The summer of 2018 overall has been blessing us with rainfall. You will find some clients that do say they have been drier than others. Overall, it has been wet. In fact, the extra moisture has lead us to more disease issues and some water logged ground. This may be an article for many that can be put back for future reference. We worry about moisture more when we have too much of it or in drought times. The dry times is when water conservation can be more of an issue. I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by Bob Westerfield, UGA Extension Horticulturist.
I will add that Bob will be in our area in late September for a homeowner vegetable gardening workshop. Be on the lookout for information and flyers.
I will start with conservation tips for the homeowner. Westerfield says that milk jugs or large cans be helpful in the garden spot. He suggests to cut the top from a gallon-size milk jug or large can. You will need to punch small holes in the bottom of the container and place in the ground with only the neck showing above the soil surface. You can place one jug near or between each plant. You can fill the jug one to two times per week. Westerfield adds that when the plants start fruiting and the fruit gets about the size of a quarter, you can add 1-2 teaspoons of a complete fertilizer such as 5-10-10 to each jug every week.
Mulch can be your best friend in a vegetable garden especially in dry years. Our material adds that once the soil is wet, adding mulch can increase the soil’s ability to use water better and reduce moisture loss from evaporation. Mulch can keep moisture levels consistent. Mulch can also help reduce issues with soil-borne diseases, too. A 3-4 inch layer of mulch can also help reduce weed issues. Organic mulch options such as leaf material, bark or weed free hay can work. I will add if you use hay, for example, make sure it is from a herbicide-free source. Westerfield adds that you can put down three sheets of newspaper on the ground and then place the mulch on top of the paper. This will also help conserve moisture and can help reduce weeds. Many of the experienced gardeners will know the more organic matter in the vegetable garden spot, the better the water holding capacity of that garden soil.
I know I state this all the time, but if you do have to irrigate please keep the foliage as dry as possible. This is a rainy summer, so that is impossible at some times. We can’t control the rainfall, but we can control how we irrigate in times of needed water. Soaker hoses, for example, can help get water right to the root area while keeping foliage dry. Plus, you will lose less water to evaporation by soaker or drip hoses as compared to sprinklers.
Some people may think sprinklers or overhead irrigation is the only way they can give supplemental water to their garden spot. If this is the case, timing of the irrigation is critical. If you use a sprinkler, do so late in the evening or early in the morning. This can reduce the amount of hours the foliage is wet. The longer the foliage is wet, along with heat and humidity, can lead to disease issues.
Our material adds to know the water need of the different items. Westerfield adds that beans and greens need more frequent watering events and lighter applications. Items such as corn and tomatoes have deeper roots that will need more water, but less frequent watering events.
In regards to supplemental water, do not give light watering every day. Again, this is not an issue this year. Some folks may not have irrigated even once in 2018. In dry years, try not to lightly spray your garden daily. You really need to give a good soak to try to get moisture down to 6-8 inches of soil depth. This helps train the plant roots to find water and nutrients. The better the root system, the better plants can handle drought. When we do have a dry growing season again, our heavy clay soils can have a good deep soaking every 7-10 days.
Too much water can be a problem, too. We may be seeing some growing and production issues in gardens this year because the soils are too wet. Overwatering can stop the plant roots from getting air. Keep this in mind during a typical hot and dry summer. It is normal for plants to look wilted on a hot afternoon. They should look better by the morning. If the plant looked wilted in the morning, you need to water in those dry times.
Finally, do not water during the middle of the day since this is when you will lose more to evaporation. Also, do not water when you have a lot of wind because you can lose 50 percent of the water.
For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email gbowman@uga.edu.