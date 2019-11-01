Gordon Central just couldn't stop Rockmart despite their best efforts and fell at home, but not before a longtime fixture in the Warriors community got to score.
Jesse Walters put up the only touchdown on the night for Gordon Central (2-7, 2-5 7-AA) in their 45-7 loss in a play pre-planned between head coach TJ Hamilton and Rockmart's Biff Parson.
"He is an outstanding young man," Hamilton said. "He's means everything to the Warriors. He's amazing. This run right here means everything to him."
Hamilton said when he called Parson about the play, he was immediately supportive. Parson added that he was glad to give Walters the chance to score.
"It's just the right thing to do, and that's what we preach to our kids about the standard. It's about doing what's right," Parson said. "As much as we like a shutout and holding opponents to a certain amount of yards, at the end of the day, that made that kid's life and and that's the least we can do from our end."
The Warrior's lone big win on defense on the night was stopping the Jackets on their opening drive cold and holding them to a field goal to put the first points on the board.
Then Gordon Central's night turned sour against Rockmart on their home turf as the Jackets defense kept the Warriors off the board through the first half. The defense couldn't hold back the tide against Rockmart's offense and gave up 38 unanswered points in the first half, and didn't have enough time in the second to stop one more touchdown late in the game from the Jackets.
Warriors quarterback Sean Gray struggled in finding his footing in the backfield when he faced off against the Jacket defense, as well as Jordan Boone after both had turnovers that ended in Rockmart scoring in the first half.
Gordon Central came close after a Rockmart's Jojo Haynes fumbled a catch on an early punt and gave the Warriors short field advantage, but then Gray's fourth down pass attempt went incomplete and the Jackets got the ball back with a running clock in the second half and ran time out before the Warriors could get anything going.
That is until Walters, a special needs student at Gordon Central, got the chance to step on the field and put up his big win.
Overall, Gordon Central got outmatched in yardage on the night. They put up 241 in total yards compared to Rockmart's 448, and Gray went 2 for 12 in passsing for 4 yards and 2 interceptions, one ran back for a late first half touchdown.
Rockmart (9-0, 6-0 7-AA) wraps up their season at home looking to finish the regular season undefeated against Model. Gordon Central travels to play Coosa and gain a much-needed region win.