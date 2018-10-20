With their offense coming on strong in the second half with four touchdowns, the Gordon Central Warriors were able to take down the Model Blue Devils 36-26 on Friday night — a result which puts head coach Cory Nix’s team in the place of controlling their playoff destiny, he said.
“Right now with this win tonight, we can control our own destiny,” said Nix, following the game. “Really what this has set up is a meaningful … last game of the year, at home, on senior night.”
The Warriors (3-5, 2-3 in Region 7-AA) will battle the Coosa Eagles at Ratner Stadium on Nov. 2, with the fourth seed in the region on the line.
On the opening kickoff Friday night, the Warriors special teams unit pinned Model on their six-yard line. The defense was then able to recover a Model fumble, with Issac Dye falling on the ball, leading to a quarterback sneak up the middle from Clayton Hogue for the score on the next play, just 19 seconds into the game.
With a defensive stop on fourth down the next series, Gordon Central got the ball back on their 45-yard line. However, they were unable to move the ball downfield for a first down, plagued by a 10-yard loss on a second-down fumble, and the punting unit hit the field.
Punter Dawson Lackey lost the ball and Model recovered, taking over just outside the red zone. Three plays later, Blue Devil Jabari Burge scored on a five-yard run, tying the game at 7 apiece.
It was a turnover-heavy first half — four in the first quarter — and penalties for both teams resulted in stalled-out drives. John Rainwater recovered another Model fumble and Nelson Gravitt snagged an interception. However, Gordon Central also fumbled again.
Edgar Ramirez kicked a 35-yard field goal to give Gordon Central the lead with 9 minutes left in the second quarter. But a 22-yard reception and score by Kidron Ford gave Model the 13-10 lead with 53 seconds before halftime — the extra point was blocked.
“Both sides didn’t play such a clean game in the first half,” Nix said — there were a total of five turnovers, four came in the first quarter. “We did give up a cheap touchdown. Credit to their offense, they jumped on us and had the lead 13-10 at half.”
Nix’s message to his team and coaching staff at halftime was to just “calm down and let’s play ball.”
“We got the ball first. We came out and punched them in the mouth and never looked back,” Nix said. “We were able to spread them out, overload them, we were able to do a lot of different things. We were able to run the ball and run it really physical.”
Gravitt scored on the team’s opening drive of the second half with a 1-yard run, followed by strong running from Jordan Jacques and Alec Morris. But Model came back about a minute later with a 60-yard run from Ford.
But then the Warriors offense hit their stride, scoring three touchdowns to cement their victory: Jacques scored on a 4-yard run late in the third quarter; Gravitt added another touchdown with a 1-yard run in the fourth; and Morris scored from 10 yards out with just under two minutes left in the game.
Jacques’ touchdown came after a 24-yard gain by Lackey, who caught Gravitt’s pass on third down with 15 yards to the marker and raced down to the four-yard line. Jacques then muscled his way in for the score.
The second touchdown from Gravitt was set up by a Lackey punt which put Model on their own six yard line. Model fumbled the ball on the second play of the series and Christian Davis recovered it on the 1-yard line.
Another costly turnover by Model in the fourth quarter was turned into points on the scoreboard for Gordon Central. Gravitt picked the ball off at the Warriors 40-yard line and returned it into the red zone — some of the yardage on the return was negated due to a flag. But following a first down run of 13 yards, Morris sped around the edge and dove out for the pylon to score.
Nix credited the entire offensive line and running backs for their play, but he specifically noted the blocking of receivers, who “blocked the crap out of people.”
Model scored on a 16-yard passing touchdown with 44 seconds left to give the game its final score of 36-26.
Before their showdown with Coosa, the Warriors will travel to Rockmart next week.
“The challenge is not to just go through the motions for a week even though we’re playing the No. 1 team in the region — Rockmart,” Nix said. “I’m not going to let my foot off the gas pedal. I’m going to go give Rockmart everything I’ve got. We’ve got nothing to lose.”