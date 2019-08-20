Coming off a scrimmage at Sonoraville High School, the Gordon Central Warriors prepare for a battle with 3A Haralson County on Friday. The Haralson County Rebels, led by head coach Scott Peavey, enter 2019 coming off a 8-3 season last fall.
“I think our kids are going to come out and they’re going to give it all they’ve got,” Warriors head coach T.J. Hamilton said. “I believe that we’re going to be competitive with them. We’re going to do everything we need to do.”
Last Friday’s scrimmage did not go according to plan, as the Warriors struggled on both sides of the football. However, Hamilton noted the importance of having film on the players in order to visualize and correct mistakes.
“These kids, they work their tails off,” Hamilton said after Friday night’s scrimmage at Sonoraville High School. “They come and they battle every day. They know how much we care about them. We continue to love on them, and they’re just going to come out next week, see their mistakes on film, and we’re going to correct them. That’s all we can do.”
Hamilton said Nelson Gravitt will be the starting quarterback going into Friday’s game.
“(Nelson) is the starting quarterback right now,” Hamilton said. “He made some good throws (and) he made a few good reads (in the scrimmage). I think … we’re going to regroup and see if we can capitalize on those opportunities.”
Hamilton said he is looking forward to opening up the season at home and the energy that comes with it.
“I know whenever I played at Ratner Stadium what kind of atmosphere it was,” Hamilton said. “I just can’t wait to have that same energy and excitement.”
Last year, the Rebels took down GC 35-7 at Haralson County High School. Haralson County clinched a playoff spot, but fell to Dawson County, 44-22, in the first round of the state playoffs.
During 2018, Gordon Central compiled a 3-7 record, including a two-game losing streak to close the year at Rockmart and at home versus Coosa.
Friday’s contest kicks off at Ratner Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m.