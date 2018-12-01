A Calhoun police officer is seeking to obtain arrest warrants for a Chatsworth woman accused of using another woman’s identity during a traffic stop near Walmart earlier this month.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Calli Alexandra Elrod, 27, of 254 Center Hill Church Road, Chatsworth, was confirmed as the actual identity of the woman pulled over by Calhoun police on Nov. 18 over a week later, after an officer sent video clips to her mother. The officer applied for state warrants for Elrod on Tuesday.
Elrod was pulled over while driving a white Cadillac SUV near the Race Trac at Ga. 53 and Richardson Road around 3:16 a.m. Nov. 18. The SUV had a headlight and break light out.
Elrod gave the name of another woman, who appeared to look similar to her when the officer was checking her information. She signed the citation with the other woman’s name.
Later on the morning of Nov. 18, when the officer was turning in his citations, he began to notice some irregularities. Using the license number given to him for the citation, the officer saw that the picture of the person registered to it did not match the person he pulled over. He searched the name Elrod gave to him on Facebook and found a woman who did not look like her.
The officer then began looking at this case as one of identity fraud. He was able to get in touch with the actual woman registered to the license number, and she confirmed she hadn’t been pulled over in Calhoun on Nov. 18. The woman said she believed her cousin was using her identity, confirmed by reviewing a video of the traffic stop send by the officer.
The officer then spoke with Elrod’s mother to further confirm it was actually Elrod he had pulled over.
Elrod also allegedly used the other woman’s name during a traffic stop in Whitfield County, with deputies there now following up on the case.