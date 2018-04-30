Walraven warns of scam jury duty calls circulating Gordon County

Clerk of Superior Court Grant Walraven is notifying all Gordon County residents of a new phone scam, involving jury duty, that is circulating the community.
Walraven says that citizens are being scam called and told they have missed jury duty and have to pay a fine; that there is a bench warrant issued on them and they could be arrested. Walraven stated the scam caller goes so far as to give the citizens their name, address and date of birth, and may even use names of local judges and law enforcement during the call.
If you have any questions concerning jury duty in Gordon County, please call the Clerk of Superior Court's office at 706-629-9533.