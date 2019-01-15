The Gordon County Board of Education has a new chairman in Charlie Walraven, after he was elected to the post at Monday night’s meeting.
“I never thought in my wildest dreams I’d be sitting in this chair,” said Walraven after he moved to the chairman’s seat.
Walraven promised to work hard for students, teachers and community members. He replaces Chris Johnson, the Post 6 board member who previously served as chairman.
Board members also re-elected Bobby Hall to the vice chairman post.
Also during the meeting, school counselor David Weaver was recognized with 2nd Mile Award.
Prior to Monday, the board met on Friday morning for a work session, during which an update on lawn care proposals was given and the potential for developing online learning programs was discussed.
In previous years, Trammell Lawn Care took care of the district’s properties and their rates haven’t raised in recent years, according to Mendy Goble, the district’s director of finance. And since their contract with Trammell expired in December, the company was in the process of renegotiating a new contract with the board.
Yet Trammell chose to almost triple their rates and the board rejected their updated bid at the October meeting. Since that decision, the board has been working with Goble, trying to reduce costs of lawn care treatment — which could possibly include shorter mowing seasons, reducing mowing frequency, reducing bush hogging areas or decreasing frequency of tree/shrub trimming — and searching for affordable service providers.
On Friday, Goble explained to the board how various vendors had recently come to look at each school’s campus. Each vendor is developing a service proposal which is due on Jan. 29.
Once those are submitted, an anonymous committee made up of five district representatives — one from each of the two high schools, one from a middle school, one from an elementary school and one from the maintenance department — will score each proposal as a team, according to Goble.
While the committee members are remaining anonymous, Goble said they tried to gather a diverse group of staff members to participate with this scoring process.
The director also said the goal is for the committee to score those as soon as possible and bring their suggestions to the board during their February meeting, at which point the board can discuss and vote on the proposals.
Also on Friday, the board discussed the potential of having online learning days that could occur when snow days are called. While this idea is still in its first stages, it was brought up with the intention that this type of program could potentially replace snow days that have to be built into the district calendar.
Director of Technology Bryan Nicholson is spearheading this potential program, and he will be talking to the board during their retreats later this month.
The board will hold their retreats today and Jan. 22 at the central office.