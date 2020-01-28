If there’s one goal the new Walmart Health Center location in Calhoun is aiming for, it’s to offer a wide range of services at affordable prices under one roof.
Several Walmart officials, doctors and other health professionals all made that a point of emphasis on Tuesday during a special tour of the new facility. The addition to the store is only the second Walmart Health location in the country, and a grand opening celebration and consumer fair are planned for Wednesday.
“We’re all about providing that white glove service at that affordable cost,” explained Clinic Administrator Trevor Telman.
Beginning Wednesday, Walmart Health will offer primary and urgent care services, dental care, counseling, optometry, hearing services, and health and wellness classes through a partnership with Tivity Health.
“You can literally schedule all your appointments and get them done in one day,” said Telman.
The first Walmart Health location is in Dallas, and Amber Bynum of Walmart Health operations said the response there and so far in Calhoun has been amazing. She said the company has a great relationship with local and state officials, and that they targeted rural areas like Calhoun and Dallas because they felt they could have the biggest impact there.
Bynum said many of the patients they’ve seen so far are people who haven’t sought care in years because they were worried about associated costs, but they feel more comfortable turning to Walmart Health because the prices are listed up front.
Dr. Janki Patel and Beverly Beltran both confirmed they often experienced such issues at other places they’ve worked.
Patel said working for Walmart Health appealed to her because the company is offering qualify care and transparent pricing, which puts patients at ease and offers them the opportunity to get the care they need.
“So you know exactly what it will cost for each visit,” she said. “It really is providing the ability for patients to live a quality life.”
Beltran said at other places she worked it was even difficult for her to know what a visit or service might cost a customer until all the different factors like insurance and co-pays were considered.
Dentist Dr. Jason Mann and audiologist Dr. Lauren Stone both said Tuesday that working in a clinic with primary care and counseling services in the same location is a perk as well because it allows them to help patients get additional care if they discover problems they can’t address, and it allows primary care professionals to refer patients to them as well.
Mann said he has state-of-the-art technology that allows him to create 3D images of someone’s mouth, sort of like a CAT scan, and this can help him discover other health issues someone might have that they don’t yet know about. He said he also has a milling machine that allows him to create crowns in minutes, so patients don’t necessarily have to come back for repeated visits.
Stone noted that often times someone’s hearing issues could be related to a buildup of ear wax. When this is the case, she can send them across the hall to have that issue taken care of, instead simply suggesting they see a doctor.
“So it’s great to be in a facility that has all that,” Stone said.
Donna Sneed, director of Tivity Health, said the health and wellness room at Walmart Health will offer free fitness and education classes, works shops and more. She also noted that the room will serve as a community room, free to book when available.
Additionally, Senior Helpers of North Georgia, a company that provides in-home care for senior citizens, has a presence in the clinic. With another location in Canton, owner Todd Tyler said his plan is to hire dozens of area residents in order to expand his services into the area. Helpers with the company can provide care for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and dementia patients.
Telman and Bynum both said they expect that Walmart Health with allow a wealth of area residents who might not have sought care otherwise to see a doctor, dentist, optometrist, audiologist or counselor with ease and convenience while avoiding high costs.
Bynum noted that research has shown many people are afraid to seek mental health or other types of care due to related stigmas, but when a patient visits the Walmart clinic, no one else would have any way of knowing what services they are seeking because everything is in the same location.
“We want to make sure that everyone who comes through those doors feels like they are taken care of,” she said.
Telman noted that having multiple disciplines under one roof also allows them to address more than one need at a time, as those issues are discovered, which leads to a better overall outcome.
“Sometimes the patient doesn’t know what they don’t know,” he said.
Walmart Health Center has a grand opening celebration planned for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. A consumer fair will take place from noon to 2 p.m. the same day.
The normal operating hours will be Monday-Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments can be made at walmarthealth.com.