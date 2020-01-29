Walmart, local government and business officials, as well as a crowd of residents eager to catch a glimpse of actor Mark Wahlberg, crowded the parking lot in front of the newly open Walmart Health Center on Wednesday morning for a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration.
The Calhoun location is the second Walmart clinic to open, with the first down in Dallas, but Sean Slovenski, Walmart senior vice president and president of Walmart Health and Wellness, said the locations are need-specific to the area, which makes each location unique.
"It's not our second one. Whether it's the next one or the millionth one of these we open, when we open one of these it is the first one," Slovenski said.
Walmart Health will offer primary and urgent care services, dental care, counseling, optometry, hearing services, and health and wellness classes through a partnership with Tivity Health.
“You can literally schedule all your appointments and get them done in one day,” said Clinic Administrator Trevor Telman during a tour on Tuesday.
During Wednesday's event, Solvenski told the crowd that the goal is to offer local, professional health care that meets community needs.
He also introduced Susan G. Komen President and CEO Paula Schneider and said Walmart would be partnering with the breast cancer foundation to help meet women’s health needs through expanded access to care, including mammogram screenings, education and support services for underserved and at-risk patients in Georgia.
Similarly, Solvenski introduced Wahlberg and said Walmart would be working with the actor's foundation to address the country's opioid crisis by means of an as-yet unannounced project. He said additional details about both partnerships would be coming soon.
“We think we can make an impactful difference in affordability, convenience and, most importantly, accessibility for the Calhoun community,” said Slovenski. “We have a history of launching innovative products and programs that have transformed the industry and created significant healthcare savings for customers. Now, we’re focused on a solution to provide affordable integrated care that our customers want and deserve.”
Michael Boling, store manager of the Calhoun Walmart, thanked his staff and the community for their patience during the construction of the health care facility and said the addition will be a boost for the area and the store's customers.
“We are looking forward to re-introducing our store to the community with a fresh look,” said Boling. “Our store is committed to be a center of wellbeing in the community through our assortment of organic products and groceries and health and wellness offerings at everyday low prices, and we are excited Walmart Health just opened to offer healthcare services to our customers.”
Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer and Gordon County Commission Chair Becky Hood all spoke during the event as well.
Johnson praised the investment made by Walmart into the community and the impact the clinic is sure to have, and she thanked the store officials for their renewed commitment to the area. She said the health center is proof that Walmart is responding to market demands and customer needs.
Hood recognized county officials in the crowd and thanked Walmart for giving area citizens a different option for health care.
"I understand it is a one-stop situation, something Walmart is known for," she said.
Palmer recognized city officials who were present and lauded the Walmart Health Center as a beneficial and important part of the community that residents should be proud of. He also addressed the turnout for the event, saying he attends a lot of ribbon cuttings, but this one was particularly impressive.
"I think it shows how excited we are about the facility," Palmer said.
Following the ribbon cutting, officials and other guests took a peak inside the new Walmart Health Center, which hosted a consumer fair following the celebration.
The normal operating hours are Monday-Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments can be made at walmarthealth.com.