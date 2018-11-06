A group of voters has filed a lawsuit seeking to keep Georgia's secretary of state, who's also the Republican candidate for governor, from further presiding over the midterm elections.
Nonprofit Protect Democracy said in a news release that the lawsuit was filed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, two hours before polls closed in Georgia.
As secretary of state, Brian Kemp is the state's top elections official. The lawsuit seeks to keep him from being involved in counting votes, certifying results or any runoff or recount. Those are responsibilities of the secretary of state's office or the state election board, of which he is a member.
The lawsuit says that Kemp presiding over an election in which he is a candidate "violates a basic notion of fairness."
A Kemp spokeswoman didn't respond to an email Tuesday evening seeking comment.