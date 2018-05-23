Voters shake up Gordon County Board of Education; other local results

The two incumbents on the Gordon County Board of Education with opposition from their own party were voted out of office Tuesday in the General Primary Election.
Around 2850 votes were cast for the BOE races.
In the BOE Post 5 race, local businessman Kacee Smith (R) received 1624 votes (57%), defeating longtime board member Nan Barnette (R), who received 1225 votes (43%).
“I want to acknowledge Nan Barnette and the years of service that she gave the Gordon County School System,” said Smith. “I’m thankful for all who supported me and I am ready to get to work for the students of Gordon County.”
In the BOE Post 7 race, former Calhoun City Schools board member Eddie Hall (R) received just over 1500 votes (53%), defeating board member Larry Massey (R), who received just over 1300 (47%) votes.
“I want to thank the people of Gordon County,” said Hall. “And I want to thank Larry Massey; he was a very fine opponent and I appreciate the way he conducted himself.”
Two other BOE posts also up for re-election: Post 1’s Charlie Walraven (R) ran unopposed and will continue serving Gordon County Schools for another four years and Post 3 will be decided in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 6, between incumbent Dana Stewart (R) and opponent Allen Dutch (D).
Other local election results include:
Gordon County Board of Commissioners District 2 incumbent Chad Steward (R) will face challenger Arthene Bressler (D) in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Gordon County Board of Commissioners District 4 incumbent Becky Hood (R) ran unopposed and will serve Gordon County for four more years.