Through four days of early voting for the state House District 5 special election, almost 500 have cast their ballots at the elections office.
On Thursday, 109 people voted at the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office, bringing the total for early voting to 484. The elections office at 215 N. Wall St. is the only place voters can cast their ballots early for the special election, which was called to fill the seat of the late John Meadows, a Calhoun Republican who died in November following a bout with stomach cancer.
Election Day is Jan. 8, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting will continue Monday through Friday until Jan. 4, with the exception of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The hours for early voting are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There are five Republicans and one Democrat in the race. The five Republicans are Matt Barton, Steve Cochran, Larry Massey Jr., Scott Tidwell and Jesse Vaughn. The lone Democrat is Brian Rosser, who ran against Meadows in the Nov. 6 general election.
If no candidate secures the more than 50 percent of the vote needed to win, a runoff election will be held Feb. 5.
Those eligible to vote in special election must be registered in the following precincts: 1055 Plainville, 1064 Oostanaula, 1054 Sugar Valley, 980 Resaca, 1063 Pine Chapel, 849-A County/Belmont, 849-B City of Calhoun and 856 Lily Pond.
Also, only the voters in the 973 Red Bud and 1056 Sonoraville precincts who live in House District 5 can vote in the special election. The Oakman and Fairmount voting precincts are not included in the special election.
House District 5 also includes a portion of Murray County.
Visit the My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov or call the elections office at 706-629-7781 to determine your assigned polling location.