Nearly 300 graduating seniors at Calhoun High School will be exposed to education and career options local to the Northwest Georgia region as part of Senior Career Day on Friday, Jan. 17. Currently, the high school and event co-sponsor Junior Achievement of Georgia are looking for volunteers to share information about career options available within their industry during the day.
Business representatives would be asked to set up a booth for their organization. As students move through the career fair, table representatives would share information about their organization, careers within their industry and potential job opportunities. Tables and chairs will be provided for volunteers, as will coffee and light refreshments.
Career day will kick off at 8 a.m. with check-in and table set-up, with students set to arrive at 8:30 a.m. Three groups of approximately 90 students each will move through the event. Things will wrap up at noon.
Potential volunteers are asked to reach out to Caroline Wilson of Junior Achievement of Georgia for more information at cmwilson@georgia.ja.org or by phone at 706-459-4031.
All volunteers should be registered by Friday, Dec. 20.