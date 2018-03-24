Voices of Lee joins Jordan Family Band in studio on patriotic collaboration

While the mainstream media relentlessly promotes division by focusing on those who despise our country, dishonor our flag and disrespect our national anthem, it’s encouraging to know that there are still many who stand boldly for America. The Jordan Family Band and Voices of Lee have joined together on JFB’s forthcoming new studio project to do just that with a brand new song written by Rebecca Peck entitled “Old Glory Waves!”
“This song was brought to us last September by Tom and Rebecca Peck,” said Josh Jordan. “When I first heard it, I immediately knew it was going to be something special and I wanted our family to be a part of it. The related events that followed have been nothing short of extraordinary.
“Randa (Jordan) has been regularly singing the national anthem at the start of our concerts for some time now and the reception is always overwhelming. While we were in the studio recording the music for ‘Old Glory Waves,’ I suddenly felt compelled to stop the session and have the musicians compose an alternate ending to the track that would include some of the timeless lyrics of the ‘Star Spangled Banner.’ The addition fit perfectly.
“We also decided the song would be even more dynamic if a powerful choral ensemble were added,” continued Jordan. “We’ve always loved the Voices of Lee and immediately thought of them. A few months earlier we had played an event with the Lee University praise band, so I reached out to one of the members. He graciously provided the contact info for Danny Murray, the director of VOL. I messaged Danny with little to no expectation but was pleasantly surprised when he promptly responded with a request to ‘send him the rough mix of what we had and we would go from there.’ Within a few minutes of sending the rough mix, Danny messaged back. He said he definitely wanted VOL to be part of it and that he was going to immediately get to work lining up their portion of the recording at their studio in Cleveland, Tenn. Phil Nitz of Christ Church Nashville then came on board and did an amazing job on the completion of the arrangement. We could never have dreamed this would come together as it has! The Lord never ceases to amaze us!”
JFB has enjoyed a breakout year since the release of their 2017 album, Joshua 24:15. Containing all original songs written by JFB and produced by Jeremy Medkiff on the Skyland/Crossroads record label, the album debuted at #12 on the Billboard Christian Album Charts and promptly climbed into the Top 10 in iTunes Christian album sales and remained in the Top 100 for several months thereafter, generating a Top 10 iTunes single, “My God Is Faithful,” in the process. The album produced two Top 40 national radio singles and the third single, “Our Time to Shine,” recently debuted on the Singing News Top 100 at #53. The Jordan family also experienced a social media explosion during this time, gaining tens of thousands of online followers and more than 18 million views collectively on their simple social media videos. As a result of the accomplishments listed above, JFB was nominated at the 2017 Dove Awards for “New Artist of the Year” and began 2018 with several other prestigious nominations at the AGM and Diamond Awards.
The Voices of Lee is a 15 member a cappella ensemble from Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn. characterized by a unique variety of lush vocal harmonies, high-energy patriotic numbers, fun-filled audience participation, and heart-felt gospel favorites. The VOL and their intense musical focus has captivated audiences worldwide with their excellence in harmony, spirit and performance. Directed by Danny Murray, the ensemble performed at the 2013 presidential inauguration, on the popular television show America’s Got Talent, and was most recently nominated in several categories at the Acappella Music Awards. VOL has also gained a massive social media following with more than 100 million social media video views.!
JFB’s new album is set to release nationally in summer 2018 on the Skyland/Crossroads record label and will be available digitally at iTunes, Google Play, Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify and others, and on compact disk at www.jordanfamilyband.com. For exact release dates, be sure to follow the Jordan Family Band and Voices of Lee on Facebook.