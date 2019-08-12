The Visual Arts Guild of the Harris Arts Center announced this week that its newest exhibit, View Through the Lens, will begin officially launch with an opening reception on Sunday.
More than 25 photographers from Calhoun and the surrounding cities will have their work on display in the galleries of the Harris Arts Center through Oct. 21.
The public is invited to an opening reception in honor of the artists with work on display. The reception will be held Sunday, Aug. 18, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Awards totaling $275 will be awarded to first, second and third place winning pieces during the reception.
Admission to the galleries is always free.
The Harris Arts Center hours are Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.