Benny Hawkins has experienced Calhoun in the middle of the Civil Rights Movement, he has survived a war that claimed his friends’ lives and he has watched his hometown shift to be more welcoming for all races.
Though he’s now retired and spends most of his time at the American Legion, Hawkins still shares his story to anyone who will listen – how he, a black man, lived in the South during the 1960s, how he was drafted to serve in Vietnam and how he’s seen Calhoun change over time.
Calhoun in the ’60s
Born and raised in Curryville, Hawkins had three siblings and moved to Calhoun when he was 6 years old. Very early in his life, both of his parents died and all four of the children had to go live with grandparents.
Living with his mom’s parents, Hawkins spent most of his childhood in Calhoun, and later in life, attended Stephens High School – the only black school in Calhoun. Under the leadership of Principal Betty Ann Smith, Stephens became well-known across the state for having both boys and girls basketball teams that claimed state championships 10 years in a row.
Stephens was located where, as Hawkins described, “citizens of the city of Calhoun now go to pay their water bill” – the building that currently serves as Calhoun Utilities, on West Line Street.
For his senior year, Hawkins and his classmates had to transfer to Calhoun High after Stephens closed down in 1966, and Calhoun became the educational institution for all students in the city and Gordon County students on the west side of the county.
Yet, since Stephens didn’t have the same academic resources as the city schools, after the transfer, many black students had to work three times as hard to keep up with white students, academically. And the basketball players who had won state titles couldn’t play because they were so behind in the classroom, Hawkins said.
Besides academic and athletic differences, there were also serious behavioral problems when the two schools merged together.
“Back then, I thought my name was the n-word, you know,” Hawkins said. “Things are great now, but it was really bad then.”
Hawkins didn’t stay at Calhoun long, graduating in 1967. Shortly after, though, he was thrown a curve ball he didn’t saw coming.
Vietnam War
Less than a year after he graduated, Hawkins received a letter in the mail that said, “Your country has selected you to be a soldier and fight for this country.” A draft notice.
Though he wasn’t old enough to drink, he was “old enough to fight for this country.” Hawkins reported to basic training, where he was selected to go to medical school – or the Armed Forces’ version of medical school, which was 16 weeks long.
Soon after, he was on his way to Vietnam for combat. During his time in Vietnam, he survived many battles and attacks, beating the odds that put medics at the most risk.
“The average life span of a medic in Vietnam was 10 seconds,” Hawkins said. “The first person they want to kill is the medic.”
But Hawkins survived, treating soldier after injured soldier and even delivering a baby while he was in Vietnam. Hawkins served for a total of 23 months and returned back to Calhoun – with seven medals, nonetheless – after arriving back on U.S. soil.
His first memory back in Calhoun was walking through the front door of Smitty’s Restaurant and Beer Joint with some of his black friends. It was 1970 and they had all just gotten back to town after their service. But because black people were supposed to walk through the back doors of most buildings, Hawkins and his friends were placed under arrest.
They were put in handcuffs before they had even changed out of their Army uniforms, having arrived home earlier that day.
“It was a part of my life that if you were black, you knew where you stand, and the white man knew where he stand, and a lot of time he was standing on your neck,” Hawkins said. “But Vietnam didn’t kill me and I don’t mind expressing my feelings.”
Hawkins said he wasn’t well-received when he returned from Vietnam not only because the war itself was so controversial, but also because of the color of his skin.
“I go fight for this country, come back and I’m treated like a second-class citizen?” Hawkins said.
But despite what life in Calhoun was like during the 1960s and 1970s, Hawkins has said times have changed — and for the better.
Present day
Following his return, Hawkins moved to Dalton and started working at Shaw, where he met his first wife, Carolyn Cooper. The two spent most of their married life in Dalton, until Cooper was diagnosed with colon cancer and died at 42 years old.
Shortly after his first wife died, Hawkins decided to move back to Calhoun, where he reconnected with a woman he used to date in high school, Rita. The two married soon after reuniting.
“I moved back here 15 years ago,” Hawkins said. “It’s changed, there’s better communication between blacks and whites.”
Hawkins talked about Calhoun’s first black police chief, their first black city councilman, black community leaders and in the 1980s, the Calhoun’s American Legion Post 47 opened its doors for blacks to become official members.
“(Race relations) are 100 percent better than when I grew up,” Hawkins said. “Nine times out of 10, if you’re black, you can walk down the street with a white girl and nobody will say nothing. You can go into a store and be treated with respect.”
Though in the past, Hawkins has experienced a couple of racial incidents at the Legion, he appreciates how Post 47 Commander Bruce Henderson has two central rules for members — first, leave your politics at the door, and second, respect everyone.
Through his membership at the Legion, Hawkins has been able to bond with veterans regardless of race. One of his now good friends, Larry Fleming, was also in Vietnam, and though the two are different races, they have connected over their mutual experiences.
“It’s all good, but it could always be better,” Hawkins said. “I look at myself as a man, my color is different, but I’m still a man. And if you respect me, I will respect you, but I take a backseat to no one, and I mean no one.”
Hawkins has seen the community of Calhoun shift toward a more inclusive society, regardless of race. He’s seen in the present day, locals can join together for a common cause and put aside their differences. And while Hawkins knows his experience has given him a specific lens with which to view race in Calhoun, he said he’s starting to see how good is triumphing over evil. But there is still progress to be made, he said.
“Like Dr. King, I wish people would judge other people by the contents of their character rather than the color of their skin,” Hawkins said. “This town has a long way to go, but Calhoun has changed quite a bit, and there are some really good folks here.”