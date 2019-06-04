Victory Fellowship Center recently announced three new recipients of the M.M. Simmons Scholarship at the eighth annual scholarship banquet on Saturday.
The guest speaker for this year’s celebration was Mitchell Jolly of Rome, who serves as chairman of the Floyd County Division of Family and Children Services and is one of the founding pastors of Three Rivers Church in Rome. A dynamic musical performance was provided by 12-year-old Chauncey Royal of Cartersville.
The scholarship program was begun in 2009 by the late Bishop Maurice M. Simmons, pastor and founder of Victory Fellowship Center. The goal of the scholarship program is to provide financial assistance to graduating seniors within Gordon County to help defray the cost of attending institutions of higher learning.
The awards target students who have exhibited academic excellence, drive and dedication. Focus is given to students demonstrating a need for financial assistance and who have displayed the ability and commitment to receive a post-secondary degree. This year’s awards included two general scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each. A third scholarship, in the amount of $1,000, was also awarded to a student committed to pursuing a degree in the field of Nursing.
The M.M. Simmons Scholarship program is funded by members and friends of Victory Fellowship Center as well as various local corporate sponsors. Since the program’s inception, over $40,000 in scholarships have been awarded to graduating seniors.
The recipients for 2019 were: Jocelyn Villanueva, who will be attending Dalton State University, majoring in nursing; Annelies Carr, who will be attending Georgia Highlands College, majoring in agribusiness; and Brooklyn Carr, who will be attending Georgia Highlands College, majoring in food and animal science. The recipients are all graduates of Sonoraville High School.
For information on the this scholarship program, call 706 625-1106 or email victory_center@bellsouth.net.