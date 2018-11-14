For the past several years, the Gordon County American Legion has hosted a dinner to honor local veterans. This has historically been a popular event around Veterans Day that gathers a crowd at the National Guard Armory in downtown Calhoun.
This year, the dinner event was well attended, and veterans from all over the county and their families were recognized for their years of service.
Bruce Henderson, the commander of American Legion Post 47, kicked off the night by introducing himself, Chaplain Walter Printup (who conducted the evening prayer), and the special guests of the night, who were all seated at a table at the front of the room.
Included among the special guests were Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston, Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, Auxiliary President Post 47 Linda Whittenburg and American Legion Riders Director Wade Russell, each seated with their respective spouses.
The Sonoraville High School JROTC was also represented at the dinner. Under U.S. Army Retired Staff Sergeant Patrick Gainey’s supervision, JROTC students posted the colors prior to Ashley Dobson singing the national anthem and the pledge of allegiance being recited by volunteers and guests alike.
Purple Hearts Association and recipients were also acknowledged, as were Gold Star families and members. Though each group had their own tables with color-coordinated table cloths to recognize their specific honors, Mary Beth Dismuke, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, said many Purple Heart recipients were too humble to sit at the designated locations.
In addition, at the back of the room there was a table set up for soldiers declared as prisoners of war or missing in action. Each object on and surrounding the table had specific significance, including the color of the table, empty chair, a single red rose and a lit candle. John Banks explained their individual meanings were to honor missing comrades and their purity of motives when they answered their country’s call to duty.
The POW/MIA ceremony, the special guests, volunteers and the meal provided all helped the American Legion give back to the community, Commander Henderson said.
“It gives guests the chance to get together and see friends they haven’t seen in a while,” Henderson said. “When they gather they have that one thing in common – they’re all veterans.”
The commander also said this dinner was a part of a Legion program that hosts a series of community-wide events. In the past month, they have cooked for both the National Guard Armory and law enforcement officers. They also will be providing food for a Special Olympics event in December and will host a kid-friendly Christmas gathering.
“I think it’s what we’re supposed to do,” Henderson said of serving local areas. Having been the commander for American Legion Post 47 for nearly six years, he says one of their main purposes is to help others.
Groups whose members volunteered for Saturday’s event consisted of the American Legion Riders, American Legion No. 47, Ladies Auxiliary, Sons of American Legion and the Sonoraville High School JROTC. This year marked the eighth annual veteran’s honorary dinner event, and was sponsored by Gordon County’s American Legion.