Veterans Day 2019 is Monday, Nov. 11. Previously known as Armistice Day, this holiday was created to honor the end of World War I. Today, it is a day set aside to recognize and give thanks to American veterans of all wars.
Schools, businesses, and other organizations gather together each year on Nov. 11 to celebrate veterans with special events and recognition. This year, The Calhoun Times has put together a list of the ceremonies, celebrations and acknowledgegments happening in the local area.
Ceremonies and celebrations
Veterans Day Celebration at the Complex
Calhoun City Schools primary and elementary students will celebrate Veterans Day at the Complex on Nov. 11 beginning at 8 a.m. Students may bring veterans guests to the event, but should send an RSVP to their homeroom teacher as soon as possible. Breakfast will be provided at the event.
Thanksgiving lunch
Ashworth Middle School will honor veterans with a free Thanksgiving lunch on Nov. 20.
Belwood Elementary Veterans Day program
Belwood Elementary School will host a Veterans Day program on Nov. 11 beginning at 8 a.m. Breakfast will be provided. The school choir will sing patriotic songs like “God Bless America” and the national anthem.
Fairmount Elementary Veterans Parade
Veterans who visit Fairmount Elementary School on Nov. 11 will be honored with a parade through the halls beginning at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided for free to all veterans.
Gordon Central’s 10th Annual Veterans Day Celebration
Gordon Central High School’s 10th annual Veterans Day Celebration will kick-off at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, in the main gym. Speakers will include Gordon Central Cadet Battalion Commander Rachel West, retired Colonel Robert Young, and Terry Allee presenting in-character as Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. Performances by the Gordon Central Chorale and Blue Wave Band will include the patriotic songs of veterans and their military branches. The program will conclude with a veteran reception.
Red Bud Elementary Veterans Celebration
Red Bud Elementary School will host a Veterans’ celebration on Friday, Nov. 8 beginning at 7:45 a.m. in the school gym. The school chorus will sing patriotic tunes and Terry Allee will speak. The presentations will be followed by a parade through the building and free breakfast.
Red Bud Middle Veterans Breakfast
A special veterans breakfast will be held on Friday, Nov. 8 at 8:30 a.m. at Red Bud Middle School. RSVP to jfuller@gcbe.org or 706-879-5261, ext. 6345 or through an RBMS student.
Sonoraville Elementary School Veterans Breakfast
Veterans will be honored during breakfast at 7 a.m. on Nov. 11, with a special presentation from the third grade students at Sonoraville Elementary School. The event will be held in the school cafeteria.
Sonoraville High School Veterans Breakfast
On Nov. 11, veterans are invited to breakfast, provided by Waffle House, in building one of Sonoraville High School. Breakfast will be followed by a special presentation of the Phoenix Marching Band. Register online at www.gcbe.org/shs or by calling the school at 706-602-0320.
Tobert Elementary School Veterans Lunch
Veterans are invited to visit with students at Tobert Elementary School on Nov. 11 for lunch.
W.L. Swain Veterans’ Warrior Walk and Breakfast
Students at W.L. Swain Elementary School will honor veterans on Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. with a special presentation and free breakfast, followed by a Warrior Walk.
AdventHealth and Chick-fil-A co-hosted Veterans lunch
AdventHealth Gordon and Chick-fil-A of Calhoun will honor the community’s veterans by hosting a free Veterans Lunch on Monday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All veterans and Patriot Guard members are invited to enjoy a free, dine-in only lunch at Chick-fil-A of Calhoun, located at 495 Hwy. 53 E. For more information about the Veterans Lunch, please call AdventHealth Gordon at 706-602-7800, ext. 2318.
Calhoun Middle School Veterans Day Concert
The Calhoun Middle School band will perform a Veterans Day Concert at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Admission is free and veterans will be honored with special seating and tokens of appreciation from band students.
Shoney’s Free Breakfast Bar
Shoney’s restaurant will thank American veterans and troops with a free ‘All You Care to Eat,’ freshly prepared breakfast bar on Nov. 11 from open until 11 a.m. The breakfast bar will include items like scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, and fresh fruit.
Huddle House free ‘Sweet Cakes’
Huddle House of Calhoun, located at 566 Hwy. 53 E., will offer a free order of ‘sweet cakes’ to all active duty, retired, and veteran military members from Nov. 8 until Nov. 11. Valid military ID is required to redeem.
American Legion Post 47 Annual Veterans Dinner
The American Legion Post 47 will host its annual Veterans Dinner at the National Guard Armory in downtown Calhoun on Nov. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. This has historically been a popular event around Veterans Day that gathers a crowd of more than 350 people. The community is invited to attend.