Veterans and their family members enjoyed a delicious dinner and fellowship Saturday evening during the ninth annual Gordon County American Legion Post 47 Veteran’s Supper. The event, hosted at the National Guard Armory in downtown Calhoun, was attended by more than 200 guests, all giving special thanks to the servicemen and women whose sacrifices keep America free.
Bruce Henderson, the commander of American Legion Post 47, kicked off the evening by introducing himself, Chaplain Walter Printup, and the evening’s special guests, who were all seated at a long table in the front of the room.
Included among the special guests were U.S. Army Retired Major General Terry Nesbitt and his wife Leatha; U.S. Army Retired Brigadier General Johnny Brown; Director of WFO Dave Bernier and his wife Jonnane; WFO Meat Manager George Arnold; U.S. Army Retired Lieutenant Colonel and Director of Gordon Central High School's JROTC Program Mike Mansi and his wife Suzanne; Sheriff Mitch Ralston and his wife Nickki; Chief of Investigations Robert Parish and his wife Becky; POW/MIA ceremony speaker Joe Raburn and his wife Carole; vocalist Ashley Dobson and her husband Brian; photographer John Banks; Rev. Sammy Allen and his son Samuel Allen; American Legion Auxiliary President Regina Wyatt; American Legion Sons of the American Legion Commander Terry VanDyke and his wife Cindy; and American Legion Riders Director Steve Sanders.
Following the introduction, the Gordon County JROTC posted the colors. Dobson sang the national anthem, and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited by volunteers, veterans, and guests alike.
Henderson then recognized recipients of the Purple Heart, a military decoration awarded to those wounded or killed in action during military service, and the Gold Star families present at the event. Gold Star families are the families of fallen service members who died while serving in a time of conflict. Families and veterans in each of these groups sat at tables color-coordinated to match their specific honor.
At the back of the dining hall, a table was set up in honor of soldiers declared prisoners of war or missing in action. Joe Raburn conducted a ceremony identifying the significance of each object on and surrounding the table, including the table setting, white tablecloth, yellow ribbon, single red rose, slice of lemon, salt on the bread plate, inverted glass, empty chair and lit candle.
“As you entered the banquet hall this evening, you may have noticed a small table in a place of honor. It is set for one. This table is our way of symbolizing the fact that members of our profession of arms are missing from our midst. They are commonly called POWs or MIAs. We call them ‘brothers,’” Raburn said. “They are unable to be with us this evening, and so we remember them.”
The event committee for the Veteran’s Supper included Henderson, Raburn, Tony Holsomback, regina Wyatt, Steve Sanders, Geary Cooper, Chase Dean, and Donna Blair. Contributors included American Legion Post 47, Wholesale Food Outlet, 1/108th National Guard Armory, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department, Faith Baptist Campgrounds and Mansi.
Members of the American Legion Riders, the American Legion Post 47 Ladies Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion Post 47, and the Gordon Central JROTC program all volunteered to take part in the event.