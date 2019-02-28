A couple weekends ago, I was able to visit a good friend in Jackson, Mississippi, where she currently lives and goes to school. And as much as I'd prepared to visit her, the events of the weekend didn't happen like I thought they would.
Driving to Jackson, I had an already established idea of what I thought her house would look like. I had already envisioned her college campus, her friends and some parts of her daily routine that she had shared with me in previously sent handwritten letters. And for some reason, I never thought Jackson was quite as big of a city as it actually is (even though it's almost five times the size of Rome).
But arriving at her house, I found out her life was a lot different than I had imagined it to be in my head. Her neighborhood was more walkable and closer to her campus than I had thought, her house was more spacious than I imagined and her friends and roommates were different than I had predicted them to be. The difference between what I had originally thought and reality wasn't a bad difference, though. Rather, it was just a realization that sometimes reality is not the same as what’s in my head.
And honestly, I think until I visited Laura I would have still had those preconceived perceptions of her life in Jackson that weren't quite accurate. I've been thinking about other times this has happened. This definitely wasn't the first time I've imagined something to be different than it is in real life.
I think there's a quality about visiting with people, actually seeing in real life the places they occupy, that makes their life experiences more tangible. Through visiting, I've been able to meet my friends' families, significant others, I’ve been able to take up space in their spaces, and share physical time with them instead of time on a screen.
I do appreciate technology and the ability we have now days to communicate with people across the world from us. When I was living in New Zealand, I don't know what I would have done if I couldn’t communicate with family and close friends back in the States. But then again, having my sister visit me over my summer break was much better than any Skype conversation we had over the entire year of my living there.
When Hannah visited me in Kaikoura, NZ, we fought, cried, laughed, and enjoyed the national drinking age of 18. We almost ran out of gas in a rental car in the middle of the South Island countryside, toured Milford Sound and got caught camping in an International Dark Sky Reserve (sorry, sis!). And if I would have had her on Facetime during those experiences instead of there with me in person, it would have changed the entire dynamic.
Having her eat in the hostel where I lived, kayak in the Pacific Ocean with Kaikoura's fur seals, meet some of my best friends and stand in awe of the snow-capped mountains, I felt much more understood from there on out when I talked with Hannah. And I think she was able to better understand my life abroad from a new perspective - the perspective of actually living with me and partnering with me in daily life (even just for a week).
I've been fortunate enough to visit some close friends, and I've had some of them visit me. And while I might not be the best host, I always feel much more understood following their visits.
While traveling is sometimes a pain and driving six, ten, twelve hours or even flying simply to spend time with someone who's important to you, I would recommend it.
I went to a friend's wedding in Canada almost two years ago, and when I met her sister, she had a few words of wisdom for me:
"I know it's not always easy or convenient to make it to a friend's wedding, but the friends that I had who went out of their way to come to mine are the ones who've lasted longer than those who didn't. Ashley will remember you coming."
I think that applies to more than just weddings, and in my experience, the friends and family who I've visited or the ones who've gone out of their way to visit me are the ones that have lasted longer than those who haven't. I don't think that's a hard and fast rule, but when you see and experience someone's daily life alongside them, you naturally learn how to better appreciate them, how to see them through a different lens and how to better care for them.