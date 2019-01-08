UPDATE:
Republicans Jesse Vaughn and Matt Barton will face off in a runoff election on Feb. 5. They were the top two finishers in the state House District 5 special election, but no candidate was able to secure the more than 50 percent of the vote needed to win outright.
The two candidates will speak at a forum hosted by the Calhoun GOP on Thursday at the Calhoun Depot. The forum starts at 6 p.m. and will be part of the regularly monthly meeting for the local Republican Party.
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:
With eight of the 11 precincts in state House District 5 completely reported, Republican Jesse Vaughn remains in the lead with 32.17 percent, followed by Republicans Scott Tidwell with 23.44 percent and Matt Barton 22.40 percent.
Behind Barton are Republican Larry Massey Jr. with 14.24 percent, Democrat Brian Rosser with 4.55 percent and Republican Steve Cochran with 3.19 percent.
If no candidate secures more than 50 percent of the vote, then the top two candidates will head to a runoff on Feb. 5.
----
Republican candidate Jesse Vaughn has the lead in the state House District 5 special election race with 35.98 percent, followed by fellow Republicans Matt Barton with 22.64 percent and Scott Tidwell with 20.79 percent.
Behind Tidwell is Republican Larry Massey Jr. with 12.86 percent, Democrat Brian Rosser with 4.86 percent and Republican Steve Cochran with 2.87 percent.
No Election Day votes in Gordon County have been reported, only absentee by mail and advance in person totals. However, the only District 5 precinct in Murray County is completely reported.
There were only 150 votes cast -- 124 on Election Day and 26 during the early voting period -- in the Murray County precinct. Tidwell came away with the most votes in Murray County, with 51.33 percent of the vote. Massey had the second most votes in Murray County with 27.33 percent, followed by Vaughn with 11.33 percent, Rosser with 5.33 percent, Barton with 2.67 percent and Cochran with 2 percent.
In Gordon County, 1,280 voted early and 32 submitted absentee ballots by mail. Vaughn had 38.80 percent of these votes, followed by Barton with 24.92 percent, Tidwell with 17.30 percent, Massey with 11.20 percent, Rosser with 4.80 percent and Cochran with 2.97 percent.