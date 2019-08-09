The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix got off on the right foot to begin their 2019 campaign as they swept the Gordon Central Lady Warriors 3-0 at Sonoraville High School on Friday. The set scores were 25-11, 25-6 and 25-19.
A trio of juniors led the way for Sonoraville. Abby Chambers had four kills and four aces, Raleigh Hooper had six aces and six assists, and Amber Sparkman had five kills.
Thoughts from the coaches:
"It was good to get the first match under our belt and work out the nerves," Sonoraville head coach Trace Vaughn said in an emailed response. "We are playing three freshmen in the rotation, and they all handled it like veterans. We pulled away in the first two sets, and we were able to get plenty of playing time for everyone on the roster. I was pleased with how we competed for an opener, but we definitely have a lot of work to do."
"We know our rotations and showed our strong offense, at the same time our team is still figuring each other out which showed in our serve receive," Gordon Central head coach Alicen Pearson said in an emailed response. "Senior Haley Blaski and Junior Tayla Gunn each had a solo block. Freshmen Emily Wyatt and Cheyenne Eubanks saw the court and did very well. I see more Varsity playing time in their near future."
The Lady Phoenix travel to Adairsville High School on Aug. 10 for the "Welcome to the Jungle" Tournament while the Lady Warriors prepare for their home opener against Dade County and Woodland on Aug. 13.