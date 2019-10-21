The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix volleyball team was swept out of the first round of the 2019 GHSA 3A Volleyball state playoffs by the Cherokee Bluff Bears Saturday at North Hall High School. Sonoraville finishes the 2019 season with a record of 25-23.
In the best-of-five match, the Bears swept the Lady Phoenix with set scores of 20-25, 24-26 and 20-25.
“We competed well today, but we just didn’t execute our game plan well enough to counter their size and experience,” Lady Phoenix head coach Trace Vaughn said in an emailed statement. “Cherokee Bluff came out with a lot of energy, and I thought we matched it for the most part. We played at a high level at times, but our youth showed a bit."
Despite the first-round sweep, Vaughn had high praise for his group.
"I’m just super proud of this team," Vaughn said. "If someone had told me before the season that we would win 25 matches, I would not have believed it because we were so young and had very few players with varsity experience returning from last year. Our growth has been tremendous this season. If the nucleus we have coming back commits to conditioning and other aspects they need to, our potential for the next few years is extraordinary.”
Lady Phoenix Volleyball will have most of its talent returning as the three seniors on the 2019 roster graduate from Sonoraville High School in the spring.
Stats-wise for the Lady Phoenix's playoff match, Megan Grantham recorded four assists and two digs, Lauren DeFoor had three digs; Raleigh Hooper notched 16 assists and two digs; Abby Chambers with three kills, three digs and two aces; Kayleigh Ownbey had five kills, Alley Cole collected five kills, three aces and two blocks; Alexis Lincoln secured two kills and two digs; Amber Sparkman with four kills; and Gracyn Thompson picked up five digs, two aces, two assists, and two kills.
Stats courtesy of Lady Phoenix head coach Trace Vaughn.