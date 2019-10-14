The Calhoun Lady Jackets (43-4) and the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix (25-22) host their playoff openers this Saturday at Calhoun High School and the Sonoraville Rec Center, respectively.
The Calhoun Lady Jackets enter the state playoffs as the No. 1 seed from Area 5-AAA after area tournament wins over Adairsville and Sonoraville.
The Lady Jackets and Lady Phoenix faced each of twice last Saturday at Haralson County. The first meeting featured Calhoun emerging with a 2-1 match win. The Lady Jackets captured a 25-9 set one win, but Sonoraville battled back, pulling out a close set two 25-23. A decisive set three saw Calhoun earn a 16-14 match-clincher.
In the area championship, Calhoun swept Sonoraville by set scores of 25-18 and 25-22.
As the No. 1 seed from Area 5, the Lady Jackets will host this coming Saturday against Area 7's No. 4 seed, Lumpkin County. The Lumpkin County Indians maintain a record of 22-20. The Lady Jackets and Lady Indians have already met twice this season, both occasions on Aug. 24 at the Rally on the Ridge Tournament.
Calhoun took the morning match 2-0 with set scores of 25-21 and 25-13. The Lady Jackets and Lady Indians then met in the Rally on the Ridge Championship. Calhoun would take the match 2-1 after winning set one 25-17, dropping set two 25-19 and pulling out a 17-15 set three victory.
The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix, as the No. 2 seed, will host the No. 3 seed from Region 7, Cherokee Bluff. Cherokee Bluff journeys to Gordon County with a 12-15 record. This will be the first time the teams meet this season.
Should Calhoun emerge victorious, the Lady Jackets will face either Southeast Bulloch or Islands High School on Oct. 22.
Should Sonoraville defeat Cherokee Bluff, the Lady Phoenix will battle the winner of Appling County versus Savannah Arts Academy, also on Oct. 22.