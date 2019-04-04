It’s spring break here in Gordon County, but despite the week-long vacation for schools, Calhoun, Sonoraville and Gordon Central varsity soccer rolls on toward an exciting end of the regular season.
The state playoffs are just around the corner and teams within Gordon County look to clinch valuable spots within respective regions and begin quests for championships.
The following is a breakdown of where the respective teams stand, what remains and what needs to happen in order to close the season on a high note.
Girls
Calhoun
The Lady Jackets have had a successful season to this point, with an overall record of 8-3 and a region mark of 4-1. However, head coach Taylor Sumrall said it’s still unfinished business.
“It’s going pretty well,” Sumrall said. “We’ve had a pretty good season and hopefully we’re going to finish off strong and send these seniors out correctly.”
The Lady Jackets currently sit in second place in the region, only trailing undefeated Adairsville. They have three region games remaining on the schedule, one at home and two away.
“I think we have to remain focused and mentally strong,” Sumrall said. “If we stay mentally strong and focus on one game at a time, I think we’ll be just fine [and] set ourselves up pretty good for the state playoffs.”
Calhoun’s senior night is set for April 18 against Adairsville. The game was originally scheduled on March 25, but got cancelled and rescheduled due to rain.
“I’m proud of the way [the team leaders] have stepped up and kept the team together,” Sumrall said. “We’re pretty senior heavy this year and so being able to keep the whole team together and focused … on the overall goals has been a good thing we’ve seen so far.”
Gordon Central
The Lady Warriors head into spring break at 5-5 overall and 3-3 in Region 7-AA. Their most recent game was a 1-0 victory over Armuchee on Monday. But for head coach Steve Plemons, there’s still work to be done.
“I really want to work on the finesse of the fundamentals that we have offensively,” Plemons said. “Defensively, I want to work on our vision as far as where we’re at on the field [and] where we need to be. That’s still a key factor for us, defensively.”
After spring break ends, Gordon Central will have region seven games left on the slate, including four next week.
“They need to have confidence knowing that we’re so close of being in the playoffs,” Plemons said. “It’s a team effort, it’s team sport and we’ve got to get everyone involved [and] get everyone on the same page.”
Sonoraville
The Lady Phoenix currently hold a 3-2-2 overall record. Their 2-2 conference mark positions the team in fourth place, behind Coahulla Creek, Calhoun and Adairsville.
“We're going to finish the season, and whatever playoff position we get in, we just want to be healthy,” head coach Ken Walraven said. "If we can have our starters on the field, then we feel pretty good about being able to play a real competitive game."
Walraven said the team will likely be a three or four seed when region play wraps up.
"Hopefully someone [is] overlooking us, maybe not taking us very seriously," Walraven said. "We'll get off the bus knowing we're at a very good school, but that we're a pretty good team."
The Lady Phoenix have two road trips and senior night remaining on the regular-season slate. Their opponents will be North Murray, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Haralson County in that order.
Boys
Calhoun
The Yellow Jackets currently stand at 6-6-2 overall, but maintain a 4-1 regional record. The 4-1 mark is good enough for third in the region, as Coahulla Creek and Murray County stand atop the region both undefeated.
“I’ve been very proud of the guys,” head coach Matt Rice said. “We have set out with a meaning of creating as hard of a non-region schedule as we could to help prepare us. Through all that, I think our guys have learned, they’ve grown … and they’re playing their best soccer when it counts most and that’s during region play.”
The Yellow Jackets have regional three games remaining on the schedule, starting with Haralson County on Tuesday.
“We’ve got to get up there and perform,” Rice said. “We’ve set ourselves up to qualify for the state tournament. We want to continue to get better, that way when we start the playoffs, we’re even better than we are now.”
Gordon Central
The Warriors of Region 7-AA hold a 7-4 overall mark on the season and a 5-3 record region. Their most recent contest delivered a 5-2 home win versus Armuchee.
“We’ve definitely made some improvements,” head coach Matt Wiley said. “I’m pleased with where we’re at … I like that we’re keeping things close.”
Gordon Central looks to have a grasp on fourth place in Conference 7-AA, as the next closest team, Model, is 3-7. However, six region games remain on the regular-season schedule.
“We are going to spread the ball around,” Wiley said. “I want to see my guys pass and score with a lot of different ways.”
Wiley said this year’s roster featured a plethora of young talent.
“Coming into this year, I knew I was going to have a lot of young, … untested kids, especially on defense,” Wiley said. “I’ve been very surprised not only with their talent level, but with their work ethic. They come out and grind every day, every game.”
Sonoraville
It’s make or break time for the Phoenix. At 2-5 overall and 2-3 in region competition, Sonoraville must win its next game at North Murray High School on Thursday.
“The goal for the boys was just to make the playoffs from day one,” head coach Ken Walraven said. "This region, historically, is very strong from top to bottom."
The North Murray Mountaineers currently occupy fourth place in the region at 3-2. A win next Thursday would see Sonoraville and North Murray swap places in the standings. Despite identical region records, the Phoenix would own the tiebreaker.
"We're going to come in, have three days of practice and focus on North Murray," Walraven said. "If we can get a win versus North Murray, I think we can make the top four [in the region]."
Sonoraville has three games remaining in the 2019 regular season, two road games and one home game (Senior Night) against North Murray, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Haralson County, respectively.