We are now less than two weeks away from the end of the varsity football regular season. It's crunch time as we'll soon find out who's marching on the playoffs. This week, we take a look at the matchups and what needs to happen in order to clinch a spot in the GHSA football playoffs.
Calhoun
The Yellow Jackets (7-1, 5-1 region) are in the best position of the varsity teams in Gordon County to lock up a place in the playoffs. The team has essentially accomplished this feat after last week's 46-6 home win over Coahulla Creek. Now it is mainly about positioning.
Calhoun's opponent this Friday is the Haralson County Rebels (7-1, 5-1 region). The Rebels and Jackets are currently tied for second place in Region 6-AAA, both trailing region undefeated North Murray Mountaineers (7-1, 6-0 region).
The Mountaineers are one win away from snapping Calhoun's 18 consecutive region title streak. A win at LFO on Friday night would give the team its first region championship.
That means the winner of the Calhoun-Haralson County game will have secured a second-place finish in the region (pending North Murray defeats Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe) and clinch a first-round home playoff game.
Calhoun senior quarterback Jake Morrow and junior running back Jerrian Hames have been major contributors all season on offense.
In the Jackets' win over Coahulla Creek, Morrow accounted for three touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground. Hames recorded two rushing scores in the 40-point victory.
Kickoff from Haralson County High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Gordon Central
The Gordon Central Warriors (2-6, 2-3 region) face the Rockmart Yellow Jackets in a Region 7-AA matchup at Gordon Central High School.
Rockmart is undefeated and has outscored opponents 383-70. Rockmart's closest game this season was a 17-point home victory over Pepperell on Friday, Oct. 18.
Rockmart quarterback Javin Whatley has thrown for 1,064 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. In his most recent start versus Coosa, the junior went 10-13 passing with two TD passes.
Whatley is a dual-threat signal caller, as he also leads the team in rushing with 919 yards on 85 carries and has 19 touchdowns on the ground.
Kickoff at Ratner Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Sonoraville
The Sonoraville Phoenix (4-4, 3-3 region) are on the outside looking in and they will need help if the team is to make it to the 2019 state playoffs. Sonoraville occupies fifth place in the region. Last week's 27-26 home loss to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (4-4, 4-2 region) put a damper on the Phoenix's playoff hopes, and now the team must win out and have LFO lose both of its remaining contests to sneak into fourth place in Region 6-AAA.
However, the task is not impossible. LFO's two remaining opponents are North Murray and Calhoun, the top two teams of Region Six. Sonoraville's are Coahulla Creek and North Murray.
The first task is, simply, win and the Phoenix have a good chance at that this Friday.
Sonoraville travels to Coahulla Creek High School to play the Colts. Coahulla Creek is winless in region play, being outscored by regional foes 232-43. The Colts' most recent loss came at Calhoun, as the Yellow Jackets swarmed to a 46-6 win.
Kickoff from Coahulla Creek High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.