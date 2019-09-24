Week six of the varsity football season is upon us and all three of Gordon County’s varsity teams are back in action. This week also marks the first in a while every team is trying to snap a losing streak.
Calhoun
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets are in search of a new region streak. The Jackets’ 139-region victory run came to an end last Friday, as the North Murray Mountaineers pulled off the road upset, 31-7. It was a remarkable run for Calhoun High School, in which the Yellow Jackets have won 18 consecutive region titles, a state record, and are still in a position to make it 19 in-a-row.
That all starts this week as Calhoun welcomes the Ringgold Tigers to Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium. This week is homecoming for Calhoun High School.
Ringgold has yet to win a game this season, having been outscored by opponents 58-169. The Tigers’ most recent loss came at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe by the score of 35-17.
Calhoun head coach Clay Stephenson said after Friday’s defeat the Yellow Jackets need to put the North Murray game in the rearview mirror and focus their attention and energy on Ringgold.
“I told them, Monday morning, we have to come back ready to work out, ready to meet after school and ready to practice,” Stephenson said. “Don’t let the loss be in vain, come back and be stronger next week, and be ready to go for Ringgold.”
Kickoff from The Reeve is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Gordon Central
The Gordon Central Warriors welcome the Chattooga Indians on Friday night under the lights of Ratner Memorial Stadium. Head coach T.J. Hamilton and the Warriors are in search of their first win of the season.
A struggling offense has been the story for GC’s season thus far, as the Warriors have failed to score more than 10 points in a contest.
The Gordon Central defense is the stronger side of the ball, conceding no more than 14 points in the first half to opponents. In the last two games, GC’s defense has surrendered just 13 first-half points.
Charles Hammon’s Chattooga Indians enter Friday’s contest at 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the region. Their most recent game was a 41-7 win over Coosa last Friday at Chattooga High School.
Chattooga sophomore running back Lashaun Lester has been an offensive juggernaut, carrying the ball for at least 140 yards in every game this season. Through four contests, Lester has recorded 77 carries for 615 yards and six touchdowns.
Kickoff from Ratner Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
Sonoraville
The Sonoraville Phoenix are coming off of a bye week and welcome the Murray County Indians on Friday night. Sonoraville (1-2, 0-1 region) is looking to get back to .500, both overall and in region play.
“I think our kids have played with a lot of heart,” Phoenix head coach Denver Pate said. “We’ve played two good football teams that we took losses to, so the kids are going to play extremely hard. We’ve got to make sure we execute better and that’s what we look to do on Friday.”
Chad Brewer’s Murray County Indians have had a good start to 2019 so far, as the Indians hold a 3-1 (1-1 region) record. Their most recent game was a dominant 27-7 win at home over Coahulla Creek.
“Obviously, they’re much improved from last year,” Pate said. “The confidence they’re playing with probably stands out the most. Coach Brewer’s doing a good job of keeping those kids motivated and they’re playing good football right now.”
Pate said the focus of the bye week was correcting mistake areas as the Phoenix venture deeper into region play.
“Solidifying our special teams (and) getting things adjusted, especially on ... our punt team,” Pate said. “Offensively and defensively, just working on our execution and making sure we’re doing what we need to do to win football games.”
Pate said, despite coming off a 17-7 home loss against Calhoun back on Sept. 13, the Phoenix entered the bye week in a positive manner and ready to work.
“We could have hung our head and pouted a little bit, but the kids came ready to get better last Monday and we used that week ... to make sure the Phoenix are the best we can be,” Pate said. “We’re taking this week and really concentrating on Murray (County) to make sure we handle business and do what we’re supposed to do on Friday night.”
Kickoff from Sonoraville High School is slated for 7:30 p.m.