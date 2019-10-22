We are closing in on the home stretch of the 2019 varsity football season (Where has the time gone?), but the push for the playoffs is on as key region matchups are set for Friday night showdowns. Calhoun and Sonoraville will host while Gordon Central travels. Read up on the games happening this week!
Calhoun
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets (6-1, 4-1 region) will play their final regular-season game at Hal Lamb Field as they welcome the Coahulla Creek Colts (1-6, 0-5 region) to The Reeve.
Calhoun is riding a three-game winning streak, its most recent ‘W’ a shutout at Murray County.
Senior quarterback Jake Morrow and junior running back Jerrian Hames continue to produce. The duo combined for two of Calhoun’s five touchdowns at Murray County. Morrow threw for 284 yards in the 35-0 road victory.
The Colts’ lone victory occurred on Sept. 6, a 34-31 triumph over Southeast Whitfield County. As the record would indicate, region competition has not been kind to Colts, as the team has been outscored 186-37.
Coahulla Creek’s most recent defeat came at the hands of Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 29-10, at Coahulla Creek High School. The Colts currently occupy last place in the region while the Yellow Jackets maintain a grasp on second place.
Kickoff from Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Gordon Central
The Gordon Central Warriors (2-5, 2-2 region) head to Floyd County on a two-game winning streak. GC took down Dade County 48-7 before the bye week, then knocked off Armuchee 41-7 at Ratner Stadium. This week opponent is the Model Blue Devils (3-4, 3-1 region).
Last week, the Warriors’ defense created seven turnovers. Senior Issac Dye entered the Warriors’ record books with three interceptions in a single game.
Offensively, quarterback Nelson Gravitt threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win over Armuchee. Jordan Boone and John Rainwater added in one rushing score apiece for GC’s six TDs.
The Warriors sit in fifth place in Region 7-AA while Model holds onto third place. GC is looking to move into a playoff position as a win would see the team move up to at least fourth place in the region.
Kickoff from Model High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Sonoraville
The Sonoraville Phoenix (4-3, 3-2 region) are back in Gordon County as they battle the Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Warriors (3-4, 3-2 region). As the records indicate, this is a huge Region 6-AAA matchup because of the current landscape of the standings.
The Phoenix perch in fourth place while the Warriors are on the outside looking in, maintaining fifth place. Given just two games remain on either team’s schedules after Friday’s meeting, a loss very much puts playoff aspirations in serious jeopardy.
The winner of Friday’s contest is in a solid position for the playoffs and could clinch a berth the following week.
The loser of Friday’s game would have to win out and have the victor lose its remaining contests.
After Friday, Sonoraville will hit the road for Coahulla Creek and North Murray. LFO will return to Catoosa County and host North Murray and Calhoun, the current top two teams in Region 6-AAA.
In last week’s 28-7 win at Adairsville, the Bryant brothers feasted. Senior Blade Bryant carried in two scores and hauled in one more from junior quarterback Brady Lackey. Blade’s younger brother, Brant, recorded one rushing score to complete Sonoraville’s three-touchdown victory.
Kickoff from Sonoraville High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.