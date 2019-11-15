In a battle of fire-breathing animals, the Sonoraville Phoenix (5-6) saw their season extinguished after falling on the road to the Jefferson Dragons (9-1) 49-17 Friday night at Jefferson Memorial Stadium.
While the score ended up being one-sided, the game was much closer for much of the first three quarters. Early in the third quarter, Sonoraville trailed Jefferson by only a field goal at 20-17.
Led by junior quarterback Brady Lackey, the Phoenix showed a variety of looks during the game, combining short passes and a grinding ground game to dominate the clock in the first half. The Phoenix also gambled a number of times on fourth down, often converting. A fake punt also kept a Sonoraville drive alive, as did answering a Dragon interception with one of their own.
Lackey carried much of the Phoenix offense on the night with 16 carries for 82 yards and completing 16 out of 31 passes for 138 yards.
But Jefferson quarterback Colby Clark was too much for the Phoenix to handle as he scored five of the Dragon’s touchdowns, grinding out 146 yards and completing 2 passes for 41 yards. Jefferson dominated the final 15 minutes of the game with four unanswered touchdowns.
Although Jefferson had fewer overall plays than Sonoraville — 40 compared to 71 — the Dragons had a total offense on the night of 431 yards compared to 286 yards for the Phoenix.
In addition to Lackey, Colton Richards had 35 yards rushing while Blade Bryant had 15 carries for 29 yards. Ben Burns had 31 yards receiving while Bryant had 27 yards and Josh Kushmaul 19.