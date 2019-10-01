As we roll into October, it’s another week of varsity football as two of Gordon County’s teams will be in action this Friday. The Sonoraville Phoenix travel to Ringgold while the Gordon Central Warriors travel to Dade County.
Sonoraville
Sonoraville will leave Gordon County for the first time since Aug. 30 as a 2-2 (1-1 region) team. The Phoenix got back to .500 with a dominant 34-3 win over Murray County last Friday.
Sonoraville’s offense started early and never looked back, scoring touchdowns on its first two offensive possessions. Junior quarterback Brady Lackey led the way, going 13-18 for 221 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Lackey can also tuck it and run, as he picked up 50 rushing yards in the big win.
Rushing wise, the Phoenix spread the ball around, garnering 203 total yards on the ground. Junior Colton Whitehead racked up the most yards with 79.
The Phoenix’s opponent is the Ringgold Tigers (0-5, 0-3 region). The Tigers are coming off a 48-3 decimation at Calhoun last Friday. The Yellow Jackets entered the game looking to snap a one-game losing streak and did just that, putting Ringgold away early as the score was 41-3 at halftime.
Halfway through its season, Ringgold has conceded an average of 43.4 points per game while the offense has topped off at 17 points in two separate games.
Kickoff at Ringgold High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Gordon Central
The Gordon Central Warriors (0-5, 0-2 region) hit the road in search of their first win of the season as they face the Dade County Wolverines (0-5, 0-2 region).
Gordon Central is coming off a weather-delayed 14-10 home loss to Chattooga. Lightning forced a stoppage of the game in the fourth quarter and the contest did not conclude until after midnight.
The Indians produced just 240 yards of offense, but Chattooga sophomore running back Lashaun Lester carried the bulk of the output, going for 164 yards on 30 carries with a TD.
In its two region games, Dade County has been outscored 69-6. In their most recent game, a 48-0 loss at Rockmart, the Wolverines mustered 85 yards of total offense, all on the ground.
Gordon Central’s offense has struggled to sustain drives and come away with points, but the defense, for the most part, has kept the Warriors in games. The GC has never allowed more than 14 points in the first half to opponents and conceded just 19 first-half points in its previous three matchups.
A major confidence booster could be in store if Gordon Central can earn its first win of 2019.
Kickoff at Dade County High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.