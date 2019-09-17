This Friday, the Calhoun Yellow Jackets (3-0, 1-0 region) return to action as they host the North Murray Mountaineers (2-1, 1-0 region) at Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium.
Calhoun enters Friday coming off of a 17-7 win at Sonoraville.
Calhoun's offense is led by senior quarterback Jake Morrow and junior running back Jerrian Hames. The duo have combined for nine of Calhoun's 11 touchdowns so far on the season.
Expect them to play a big factor in the Yellow Jacket offense on Friday.
North Murray arrives in Calhoun on a two-game winning streak. The Mountaineers' most recent contest, a 45-17 blowout of Ringgold, bore witness to a 35-point offensive explosion and a second-half defensive shutout.
North Murray's only loss of 2019 came in its season opener at Rabun County by the score of 38-17.
The Yellow Jacket defense has proven itself early on this season, conceding just 15 points in three games.
Senior Kendez Griffin is one of the leaders to watch for on Friday night. In Calhoun's home opener against Therrell on Sept. 6, Griffin recovered a fumble on the first play of the second half. Two snaps later, and the Jackets were in the end zone.
Last Friday, Calhoun's defense held Sonoraville junior quarterback Brady Lackey to 196 yards and one TD.
Friday's kickoff between the Yellow Jackets and the Mountaineers from The Reeve is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Sonoraville Phoenix (1-2, 0-1 region) are on their second bye week of the season. They meet Murray County at Sonoraville High School on Friday, Sept. 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.