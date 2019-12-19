Calhoun and Sonoraville High Schools each had plenty of representation in the Region 6-AAA All-Region Football Team. The Yellow Jackets totaled 20 athletes while the Phoenix had 14. Here is the breakdown.
First team offense: Sonoraville junior quarterback Brady Lackey earned distinction, along with fellow teammates Brant Bryant (freshman), Blade Bryant (senior) and Davin Buckner (senior). Brant Bryant was listed as a wide receiver while Blade Bryant's name was located next to athlete (ATH). Buckner played along the offensive line.
Four Calhoun Football athletes' names were on the first-team offense. They were junior running back Jerrian Hames, senior wide receiver Ethan Crump, senior offensive lineman Elijah Baldridge and senor offensive lineman Jaedan Curtis.
The first-team defensive representation saw four names from Gordon County (three Calhoun, one Sonoraville). Senior defensive lineman Dawson Hamby, senior linebacker Zeke Brown and senior defensive back Jake Prather earned honors for the Jackets. Senior linebacker Colton Richards was the lone Phoenix tabbed for firs-team defense.
Sonoraville senior wide receiver Ben Burns represented the school in the second-team offensive category. Calhoun senior quarterback Jake Morrow, senior wide receiver Grant Gilmer and senior kicker Eduardo Fajardo were selected for second-team offensive distinction.
Second-team defense featured four Calhoun and three Sonoraville football players. For Calhoun: senior defensive lineman Kendez Griffin, junior defensive lineman Brett Garland, senior linebacker Reece Poe and junior defensive back Will Seamons. For Sonoraville: senior linebacker Tyler Capps, junior linebacker Davin O'Neal and senior defensive back Blade Bryant.
In the honorable mentions section, 11 athletes hail from a Gordon County-based school.
For Calhoun: sophomore wide receiver Cole Speer, sophomore wide receiver Kendrick Kirby, junior defensive lineman Carson Griffin, senior linebacker Julian Ipac, sophomore linebacker Mason Green and senior punter David Braden.
For Sonoraville: senior offensive lineman Warren Gragg, sophomore offensive lineman Brenden Miller, defensive lineman Brandon Bristol, junior defensive lineman Justin Stokes and senior linebacker Case Collins.