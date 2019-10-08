While the cooling temperatures outside may start to actually feel like fall, the 2019 varsity football season continues to heat up with some pivotal regional matchups here in Gordon County.
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets and the Sonoraville Phoenix will take their respective home fields on Friday night, with both squads looking to improve their region records to 3-1 and stay in the hunt for the 2019 Region 6-AAA title.
Sonoraville
The Sonoraville Phoenix (3-2, 2-1 region) are in the midst of preparing for a regional showdown with the undefeated Haralson County Rebels this weekend. The Rebels (5-0, 3-0 region) are a run-heavy squad, often going with the option (a la Georgia Tech under Paul Johnson).
Phoenix head coach Denver Pate said he is expecting a physical game come Friday.
"(Haralson County's) going to put all 11 of (the offensive players) within a 10-yard radius," Pate said. "We've got to make sure we do a good job of pad level this week, making sure we're fitting in the right areas defensively. Offensively, we've got to execute."
Sonoraville quarterback Brady Lackey has been on a hot streak as of late.
The junior signal caller has thrown for 401 yards and five touchdowns over his last two games against Murray County and Ringgold. Lackey is a dual-threat QB, as he garnered 122 yards on the ground and a score during the same span.
The Rebels enter Friday's contest off of a 46-14 win over Coahulla Creek while the Phoenix are fresh off of a 41-0 shutout at Ringgold.
Calhoun
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets come out of their second bye week of 2019 and gear up to face the Adairsville Tigers at Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium.
Adairsville (3-3, 2-2 region) occupy fifth place in the region, tied with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. The Tigers journey to Calhoun coming off of a 22-21 win over LFO at Adairsville High School last Friday.
Two weeks ago, the Yellow Jackets captured a 48-3 region win over the Ringgold Tigers. Senior quarterback Jake Morrow accounted for three touchdowns in the game, two through the air (75 and 26 yards) and one on the ground (11 yards).
Calhoun junior running back Jerrian Hames booked two trips to the end zone, one a 64-yard dash and the other a 1-yard plunge.
Kickoff from The Reeve is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Gordon Central
The Warriors enter their second bye week of the season after earning their first victory of 2019 over the Dade County Wolverines 48-7. It was also head coach T.J. Hamilton's first 'W' at the helm of the program.
GC prepares to welcome the Armuchee Indians to Gordon County next Friday at Ratner Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.