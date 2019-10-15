Crunch time is upon us as the 2019 varsity football regular season concludes in less than one month (time has really flown by). All three Gordon County varsity teams are in action this Friday night, as Gordon Central will host while Calhoun and Sonoraville travel.
Calhoun
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets (5-1, 3-1 region) currently maintain a hold on third place in the region, behind region undefeateds North Murray and Haralson County. This week, the Yellow Jackets head to Murray County High School to face the Indians (3-4, 2-3 region).
Calhoun arrives in Chatsworth on a two-game win streak, most recent a 39-14 win over Adairsville at Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium.
Senior quarterback Jake Morrow was efficient last Friday against the Tigers, going 15-17 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Jerrian Hames saw the majority of carries, racking up 137 yards and two scores.
Calhoun's defense created five turnovers in the Adairsville game and sacked Tigers' starting quarterback Conner Crunkleton four times.
The Indians take their home field on a one-game win streak after a 17-16 overtime win at Ringgold High School last Friday.
The Indians only managed 161 yards of offense. Murray County rushed the ball with five different players, but its top rusher garnered just 21 yards.
Kickoff from Murray County High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Gordon Central
The Gordon Central Warriors (1-5, 1-2 region) are coming off their second bye week of the season and prepare to face the Armuchee Indians Friday at Ratner Stadium.
GC will take the field on a one-game win streak after taking down Dade County in dominant fashion, 48-7 on Friday, Oct. 4.
Armuchee arrives in Gordon County winless on the season. The Indians' most recent loss came at the hands of the Coosa Eagles, 41-20. Through six games, Armuchee has been outscored 276-44. Two of those six games were shutouts.
Kickoff at Gordon Central is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Sonoraville
The Sonoraville Phoenix (3-3, 2-2 region) make the short trip south of the county line to Adairsville High School and battle the Tigers. Sonoraville is coming off of a 32-20 home loss to Haralson County last Friday.
The Phoenix currently occupy fourth place in the region, tied with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
The Tigers head into Friday night on the heels of a 39-14 loss at Calhoun. Adairsville quarterback Conner Crunkleton went 14-23 for 128 yards, one touchdown but three interceptions in the 25-point loss to the Jackets.
Kickoff at Adairsville High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
One non-Gordon County game you will definitely want to keep your eye on is North Murray (6-1) at Haralson County (6-0). Both schools have not lost in region play, and the victor will control their own destiny, vying to snap Calhoun's 18-year region championship streak.
However, should Haralson County beat North Murray on Friday, it would set up for a prime Region 6 showdown between the Rebels and the Calhoun Yellow Jackets on Nov. 1 in the penultimate game of the 2019 regular season.