Another Friday is just around the corner, which means its time for more football. This week features all three varsity teams in Gordon County hosting home games.
Calhoun
Calhoun opens the home schedule at Phil Reeve Stadium as the Yellow Jackets host the Therrell Panthers. The Yellow Jackets are 1-0 after a 38-8 win over Ridgeland in the Corky Kell Classic in Rome back on Aug. 22. Junior Jerrian Hames led the rushing attack, racking up 177 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Senior quarterback Jake Morrow threw for 116 yards and also rushed for 45, scoring a touchdown.
Calhoun’s defense was prolific throughout the Corky Kell game, conceding just 134 yards.
The Therrell Panthers are 1-1 in 2019 with a 32-7 win over Osborne on Aug. 22, but then lost to Jackson High School, 21-20, in overtime on Friday. Sophomore quarterback Khamar Carlisle went 8-14 for 50 yards with a touchdown and one interception. Sophomore running back Kameron Slade rushed 14 times for 68 yards and one touchdown.
Friday’s kickoff at Phil Reeve Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Gordon Central
Gordon Central looks for its first win of 2019 as the Warriors battle Gilmer at Ratner Stadium. GC is 0-2 after losses to Haralson County and Christian Heritage.
Gilmer is 1-1 in 2019 after a road loss to open the season at Fannin County, but earned its first victory on Friday against Towns County. This season, Gilmer’s junior quarterback Spenser Smith is 5-9 passing for 119 yards and three touchdowns.
Rushing-wise, the Bobcats are led by junior fullback Aston White and sophomore running back Kobe Stonecipher. White has 15 carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns, while Stonecipher has recorded 16 carries for 142 yards and one TD.
Kickoff from Ranter Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Sonoraville
A pair of undefeated squads get together Friday as Sonoraville opens up its home schedule against Darlington. SHS is 1-0 after an 18-10 road win at Model.
Junior quarterback Brady Lackey led the way for the Phoenix, going 11-22 passing for 120 yards and one touchdown. He also recorded 14 rushes for 28 yards and one touchdown. Junior Colton Whitehead had 11 carries for 63 yards.
The Darlington Tigers are 2-0 after wins over Pepperell and Coosa. The Tigers have outscored opponents 66-7 in their two games thus far. This will be Darlington’s first road contest of the year.
Kickoff at Sonoraville High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.