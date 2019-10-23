Gordon Central and Calhoun's cross-country teams competed in their respective region championships on Tuesday. Results from the meets are below as follows:
Gordon Central
The Gordon Central cross-country team competed in the Region 7-AA Championships on Wednesday, as the boys took third place and the girls took fourth in their respective races.
Jasmine Velasco was the first across the line for the Lady Warriors, placing sixth overall with a time of 23:21.
Cora Stepp and Arlene Gutierrez finished back-to-back in 17th and 18th overall, respectively. Stepp recorded a time of 25:36 and Gutierrez clocked in three seconds later at 25:39.
Sarai Tituana completed the course with a time of 26:45, good for 25th overall.
Maluz Centeno, Merlyn Rodriguez and Brianna Menchaca all finished between 30:12 to 30:54. The girls' team notched 87 points for fourth place.
In the boys' race, Joey Kowalczewski was Gordon Central's top racer, placing fifth overall with a time of 17:35.
Jose Lara and Dawson Brooks were the next Warriors to cross the finish line, completing the course back-to-back in 15th and 16th overall, respectively.
Lara notched a time of 18:49 while Brooks recorded 18:50.
Alfredo Pegueros was close behind Lara and Brooks, clocking in at 19:08.
Cristian Saldana came in 29th place with a time of 19:49, Isaac Martinez at 20:07 and Yostin Reyes rounded of the Warriors with a time of 20:59.
The GC boys came in third place in Region 7-AA with 83 points.
Gordon Central's cross-country team prepares for the AA State Meet in Carrollton next Saturday, Nov. 2.
Calhoun
The Calhoun High School cross country program competed in the Region 6-AAA Championship Tuesday in Resaca.
For the first time in school history, the girls' team won back-to-back region titles.
The girls dominated, placing seven runners in the top 10 overall, which gave them a final score of 25 points. Senior Ashley Hartness completed the course second overall with a time of 22:09, as senior Brisa Lopez finished right behind her in third at 22:29. Senior Elizabeth “Ibby” Peyton would round out the top five with fifth place, while sophomores Anna Gibson (6th), Angie Jimenez (9th), and Jasmine Rodriguez (10th) would clock in soon after. Freshman Linda Perez also had a strong day, finishing 15th overall. Hartness, Lopez, Peyton, and Gibson all earned medals for Calhoun, which is the most in school history for the girls at region.
The boys fell short of a third consecutive title, but still finished as Region 6-AAA runner-up. This finish gave them a trophy at the region race for the seventh consecutive year.
Junior Felipe Barrios led the boys to region runner-up with a second place overall finish, clocking in at 17:44. Senior Mario Marroquin and sophomore Angel Santiago went back-to-back in 11th and 12th, respectively. Sophomore Ricardo Meija (14th) and freshman Christian Delgado (15th) also crossed the line back-to-back, cracking the top 15 which helped to secure the second-place finish for the Yellow Jackets. Freshmen Alexis Villalobos placed 18th and Enders Cinto came in 28th in the pair's first championship race.
In the JV girls race, Ally Tallent from Calhoun was named the overall JV girls champion. Katrina Dong, Stephanie Fuentes, and Lisbeth Gutierrez also medaled. In the boys JV race, Tylor Reyes, Emmanuel Pena, and Nathan Soto led the way for the Jackets.
The Swarm will compete for a state championship at Carrollton High School on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Sonoraville
The Sonoraville Phoenix cross-country teams also had strong performances at the Region 6-AAA Championships. The girls took third place while the boys finished fourth.
In the boys' race, junior Nahum Trenti led the way with a seventh place overall finish at 19:07. Sophomore Samual Walker was second Phoenix to complete the course with a time of 20:16.
Senior Jose Frayer earned 20th overall, clocking in at 20:29. Senior Spencer Ford and junior Bryson Weaver went back-to-back with times of 20:44 and 20:46, respectively.
Senior Ben Stewart and junior Corey Novicki rounded out the Phoenix runners, coming in at 21:07 and 22:03, respectively.
Sonoraville's cross-country team will compete at the AAA state championship meet in Carrollton next Saturday, Nov. 2.