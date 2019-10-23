The Gordon Central cross-country team competed in the Region 7-AA Championships on Wednesday, as the boys took third place and the girls took fourth in their respective races.
Jasmine Velasco was the first across the line for the Lady Warriors, placing sixth overall with a time of 23:21.
Cora Stepp and Arlene Gutierrez finished back-to-back in 17th and 18th overall, respectively. Stepp recorded a time of 25:36 and Gutierrez clocked in three seconds later at 25:39.
Sarai Tituana completed the course with a time of 26:45, good for 25th overall.
Maluz Centeno, Merlyn Rodriguez and Brianna Menchaca all finished between 30:12 to 30:54. The girls' team notched 87 points for fourth place.
In the boys' race, Joey Kowalczewski was Gordon Central's top racer, placing fifth overall with a time of 17:35.
Jose Lara and Dawson Brooks were the next Warriors to cross the finish line, completing the course back-to-back in 15th and 16th overall, respectively.
Lara notched a time of 18:49 while Brooks recorded 18:50.
Alfredo Pegueros was close behind Lara and Brooks, clocking in at 19:08.
Cristian Saldana came in 29th place with a time of 19:49, Isaac Martinez at 20:07 and Yostin Reyes rounded of the Warriors with a time of 20:59.
The GC boys came in third place in Region 7-AA with 83 points.
Gordon Central's cross-country team prepares for the AA State Meet in Carrollton next Saturday, Nov. 2.