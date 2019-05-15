Voluntary Action Center volunteers were awarded at a banquet on May 7 that recognized their service to the local community. Volunteers ranging from one to nine years of service were acknowledged for their contribution to the center, as well as select board members.
During the event, Executive Director Stacy Long reported that the VAC was provided with 14,383 hours of volunteer service from almost 350 volunteers during 2018.
Among center board members awarded were Paul Worley and Courtney Taylor, who both served two three-year terms on the board and will be resigning from their posts after their terms expire. Worley was also recognized as the board member of the year.
“During his time on the board, (Worley) served as chairperson, vice chair and treasurer,” Stacy Long said. “Paul was integral in helping establish many of the current programs and helping with policies and procedures.”
Volunteers Emma Long and Thomas Chaapel were awarded for their service. Emma Long, a freshman at Sonoraville High School, has volunteered with the Center since she was 5 years old, and has the most hours of any other youth volunteer with 207 hours. Thomas Chaapel was awarded the highest honor of the night for contributing 738 hours of service during his three years of volunteering.
Besides Thomas Chaapel, those recognized with having more than 500 volunteer hours over the course of their years serving included Cherill Gillette, Sarah Carver, Chareen Chaapel, Mary Nell Podgorny, Randall Smith and Eric Alford. Dixie Boswell was awarded as a VAC Hero for 3,861 hours of service over her seven years as a volunteer.
In addition to volunteers, community partners were also recognized at the event, with Apache Mills being named the “Community Partner of the Year,” having supported the community kitchen and other programs throughout 2018.
Calhoun Elementary School and Sonoraville Elementary School were honored as the winning schools from their school district for the Fired Up Food Drive, gathering the most donated cans.
Stacy Long said volunteers and community partners help provide support for the community kitchen, their food pantry, thrift store and holiday programs throughout the year. And compared to the 15 dedicated volunteers the Center had in 2010, the executive director said over the past several years, they have been able to provide more local services because of the increased volunteer support.
“We are very fortunate to have such a large number of volunteers who are willing to give back to others,” Stacy Long said. “Our volunteers make a difference in the lives of the men, women and children we serve by giving their time, sharing their compassion and simply offering a smiling face and caring heart.”