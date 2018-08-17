The Voluntary Action Center Thrift Store will hold Shopper Appreciation Day on Friday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. The event is a 75% off sale. Hot dogs and door prizes from 4 - 6 p.m. Monthly Discount Cards: The first 50 to spend $5 get a 50% Off card; the first 25 to spend $10 (from 4 - 6 p.m.) will get a 75% Off card.
The VAC is located at 343 South Wall Street in Calhoun.
As the heart of Calhoun-Gordon County, the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) strives to provide volunteer opportunities that offer a wide variety of emergency resources to neighbors in need. The VAC Thrift Store is made available by donations and contributions from the public. When you make a donation or purchase at the VAC Thrift Store, you’re helping others. All proceeds stay in Gordon County to help continue helping those in need.