The Voluntary Action Center will host their fifth annual Murder Mystery event on Saturday, which serves as their biggest and most popular fundraiser of the year, according to VAC Executive Director Stacy Long.
“Murder at the Comedy Club” is the theme of this year’s event, according to Long, and locals will be acting in the play while audience members experience the dinner-theater event. Long said someone from the Calhoun-Gordon County community usually writes the play, and though Joni Harbin wrote the first three scripts, Long wrote the one for 2018, as well as this year’s.
Previous actors and actresses in past years’ theatrical presentations have included Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston and his wife, Nikki Ralston, local author Mignon Ballard, Jim Lay, Jim Prater and Joni Harbin. Long herself has also made a few features and plans to act in this year’s play as well.
“We have raffles, silent auctions and an opportunity for participants to win cash prizes by guessing who the killer is,” Long said. “I think it’s pretty fun, everyone thoroughly enjoyed it last year.”
Long said last year the event raised $20,000 after expenses, and this year they hope to raise even more. The first two years of the event, the VAC raised $10,000 and the third they raised $16,000. Their 2018 performance, “Murder at a Funeral,” was the most successful for the organization.
This year, the performance will feature characters including comedians presenting at a “stand-up comedy club,” an emcee and detective to help audience members solve the murder.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the VAC’s hunger and homeless programs, such as their community kitchen, the food pantry, the Bridge Program and Emergency Financial Assistance.
This year’s event will be held at the Owen Security building, 209 S. Wall St., and will start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased by calling the VAC at 706-629-7283.