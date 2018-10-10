The Calhoun City Council has approved a $2.4 million project proposal for a sewer main extension along U.S. 41 South which is expected to be completed in late fall 2019.
Jerry Crawford, the city’s water and wastewater director, said the project starts in the area of U.S. 41 and Lynn Creek, where existing sewer lines are, and run south, following Oothcalooga Creek, to the intersection of U.S. 41 and Old Dixie Highway. For this area 24-inch pipes will be run, and it will then lead into 12- and 8-inch pipes from the end point for future extension over the next two to three years, he said.
The extension is driven by development in the area as it shifts from agricultural to industrial use, Crawford said.
“It’s time to look at expanding the gravity service system to accommodate that,” he said, adding its about setting a foundation for continued development.
Engineering and survey work will start later this year, leading into about a two-month design phase, Crawford said. The goal is to put the project out for bid sometime next spring, he continued.
Approved on first reading was a annexation and zoning request by Shaw Industries Group for 86.1 acres at 843 and 947 Union Grove Road. The Zoning Advisory Board will take up the matter at its Nov. 8 meeting, followed by a public hearing Nov. 12.
Another public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22 on a proposed ordinance change to comply with three changes at the state level concerning the soil erosion definition. The hearing will be held at the Depot Community Room, 109 S. King St., starting at 7 p.m.
Council members also approved Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle’s request to use $12,857.74 from the asset seizure fund to purchase new motorcycle helmets, cellphones and other police equipment for the department.
The city will observe Halloween on Oct. 31, from 5-9 p.m., for those ages 12 and under. There will also be downtown trick-or-treating from 4-6 p.m. at downtown shops and businesses.