UPDATE:
According to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, the person killed last night in the incident on Rock Creek Road was identified as David Tucker, age 44, 2609 Rock Creek Road. He was shot and killed at the home of a relative, where he’d appeared uninvited, and threatened another family member.
According to statements from witnesses and corroborated by physical evidence at the scene, Tucker was shot and killed as he was attempting to burn the occupied home. The investigation indicated that the act was in self defense and defense of a third party, and no charges have been filed.
ORIGINAL STORY:
According to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston, at about 10:45 p.m. last night, deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence in the Rock Creek community in response to the report of a shooting. Deputies and state troopers from the local GSP post responded. One person is dead. One person has been detained for questioning and sheriff’s detectives were still on the scene collecting evidence earlier this morning. No one is at large, and additional information will be forthcoming when it is available.