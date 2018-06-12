UPDATE: The subjects involved in the burglary at Click Mart in Adairsville Wednesday morning have been captured.
According to the APD, the two were taken into custody in St. Augustine, Fla. by deputies with the St. John's County Sheriff's Department within the last hour. Great detective work by the Adairsville Police Department, Kaukauna, Wisconsin Police Department and the St. John's County Sheriff's Department led to the apprehension of these subjects this morning at a motel in St. Augustine, Fla. The vehicle the subjects used in the burglary has also been recovered.
The APD would like to thank the public for all of the tips from concerned citizens and the efforts of all law enforcement involved.
This case is still under investigation. More details are forthcoming.
ORIGINAL STORY: At approximately 9:45 a.m. this morning, a white female broke out the window of the Click Mart located at 932 Hwy 140 in Adairsville. The female then entered the store thru the window and went behind the counter and grabbed several packs of cigarettes before exiting the store.
The suspect then got in the passenger side of a 2001 to 2006 charcoal grey Dodge Stratus and left. The driver of the vehicle is unknown race and gender but is seen wearing black pants, a dark-colored hoodie with a white t-shirt underneath, white socks and dark sandals.
The white female is wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a "W" on the front, shorts, sunglasses and sandals.
If you recognize either of these subjects or the vehicle please notify Det. Eric Burns at 678-409-5220. Any assistance is appreciated. Unknown at this time what direction of travel they might have taken. Last seen at Hwy 140 & I-75.