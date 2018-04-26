UPDATE: Carlos Jordan, 37, of a Dalton address, was arrested late Wednesday and booked into Gordon County Jail on charges of Felony Traffic in Cocaine or Marijuana; Felony Possession of Methamphetamine; Felony Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance; Felony Purchase/Possession of Controlled Schedule IV Substance; Felony Possession of Arms by a Convicted Felon; Felony Possession of Firearm or Knife while Trying to Commit Crimes; Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs; Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic; Obstruction or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers; Felony Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
Jordan remains in Gordon County Jail this morning, awaiting bond proceedings.
ORIGINAL STORY: According to the Calhoun Police Department, on Monday, April 23, 2018, shortly after 8 p.m., a Calhoun police officer was traveling east on Highway 53 near Richardson Road when he observed a vehicle at the entrance to Popeye’s with its emergency flashers on.
The officer pulled over to assist and observed the vehicle had a broken windshield and the vehicle appeared to have been in an accident. Upon identifying the driver as Carlos Jordan, of a Dalton address, it was noted that he had several cuts and injuries but declined medical attention. When the officer asked for Jordan’s driver’s license, he stated that they were in the vehicle and went to get them. While in route to retrieve the license, Jordan fled on foot, discarding large quantities of methamphetamine into the air attempting to evade officers.
Officers took Jordan into custody in the back parking lot of NAPA Auto Parts. Upon searching him, they found suspected methamphetamine in his pocket. After returning to the vehicle, a large quantity of methamphetamine, along with Lorazepam and Clonazepam pills, were located. Jordan was read implied consent and agreed to a test of his blood.
On scene investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling east on Hwy. 53 and crossed over to the west bound lanes, entered the ditch, striking a rock covered culvert causing the vehicle to flip end over end, coming to rest in the entrance of Popeye’s. Jordan was transported to Gordon Hospital, where it was determined he suffered a broken nose and neck, then transferred to Atlanta Medical Center for further treatment.
Carlos Jordan was charged with the following: Trafficking in Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm/Knife During the Commission of a Crime; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; DUI of Alcohol, Drugs and Other Intoxicants; Driving Too Fast for Conditions; and Failure to Maintain Lane.
Upon release from the hospital, Jordan will be transported to the Gordon County Jail.