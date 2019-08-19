Gordon County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Robert Paris said late Monday that Ernie Hill, who had been missing earlier in the day and was believed to possibly be experiencing some medical issues, has been found on Sugar Valley Road.
Paris said Hill is safe and expressed gratitude to those who aided in the search.
Previously reported:
The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that officials are actively seeking a Calhoun man.
Sheriff Mitch Ralston is requesting that anyone that sees or has knowledge about the whereabouts of Ernie Hill call 911 immediately. Hill has been reported missing and may be experiencing medical issues. He was last seen by his family at about 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, in Calhoun.
Hill is a white male, 50 years old, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches ball, slender build, with long hair worn in a ponytail and facial hair. He often wears a baseball cap and is believed to be on foot.
Investigating officers believe that Hill is in the Calhoun area.